WWE News: Charlotte Flair Provides Update On Her Current Status

As documented by Sportskeeda, Charlotte Flair gave her followers an update on her current status via her Instagram stories. According to the superstar, who has been absent since June, she recently returned to the gym for the first time in eight weeks and she’s “ready to find [her] groove again.”

In the photo, Flair could be seen standing in front of a mirror and showing off her abs. While she may have taken a break from working out, she looked in prime condition to return to WWE action in the near future.

As the Sportskeeda report highlighted, former Women’s Champion reportedly took time off to fix an issue with her implants. She didn’t provide an update on when she’ll be back in the squared circle, but Ric Flair recently revealed that she recently had surgery and is likely to be gone for a year.

“She’s fine, but this time she knows, and her personal physician and the company doctors have reinforced it, that she can’t hurry the process. Otherwise, we’re going to be right back. With the stuff that she does, the moonsaults and the way she lands and taking knees and everything, she’s got to be a 100%.”

However, the Monday Night Raw superstar recently tweeted that she’ll be back for WrestleMania 37. The pay-per-view is currently scheduled for March, which contradicts her father’s opinion that she’s likely to be out for up to a year. It’s also possible that her dad was trying to mislead the wrestling community so her eventual comeback is more surprising.

There were rumors of the superstar pursuing an acting career during her hiatus as well. However, her Instagram post suggested that she’s primarily focused on returning to wrestling as soon as she’s healthy enough to compete again.

Prior to her injury, Flair was a regular fixture on all three of WWE’s weekly flagship shows. She was supposedly in line for a major push on Monday Night Raw, especially with Becky Lynch’s absence leaving the division without some main event star power. She looked set to feud with Asuka for the brand’s Women’s Championship, and her last match was against “The Empress of Tomorrow” on a June episode.

Flair’s previous tenure on television drew criticism from fans who thought she was being overexposed. The performer took umbrage with these claims as she is always determined to improve her craft. However, perhaps her absence will make fans warm to her again.