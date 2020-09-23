‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting News: Gloria Returns

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that fan-favorite Judith Chapman returns to the show as Gloria. Soap Opera Digest recently reported the news, and viewers are thrilled to see her in Genoa City starting in October.

Since 2005, Chapman has portrayed Gloria Fischer, the mother of Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc). The last time Glo appeared in the storylines was in 2018, and she worked as an assistant to Jack (Peter Bergman) at Jabot. The two had indulged in a little fling, and then Gloria disappeared for a while.

Viewers remained adamant that they would like to see Gloria involved heavily in the fabric of the CBS daytime drama instead of just popping in for a visit.

“Now, give the Fisher-Baldwins a damn story!! THANK YOU IN ADVANCE! #YR,” entreated a fan.

“Love this. We need comic relief. Make us laugh, make us cry, make us care. My mind immediately went 2 Schitt’s Creek & Moira type style wardrobe for Ms. Chapman. Let’s have with this Y&R. She needs a gay protege. I can fly down to Burbank from SF twice a week!” another viewer replied on Twitter.

“Wonderful news!! Genoa City has missed Gloria!! I might add…where are Michael & Lauren [Tracey Bregman] at? I haven’t seen them since the new episodes started,” a third fan wondered.

“Thank God! This show needs GLORIFIED! @real_jchapman adds spice!” declared a fourth happy viewer.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Currently, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin expect a baby boy who should be born any day now. Kevin recently worried about becoming a father again, and Chloe’s mom Esther (Kate Linder), helped ease his worries about the new baby.

As for Michael, he recently accepted the District Attorney position after Christine (Lauralee Bell) stepped down, but he hasn’t had much of a storyline lately. Adam tried to blackmail him for a while. Meanwhile, Lauren had some issues with Fenmores, but things seemed to be back on track with her boutique after she partnered with Jabot.

It seems likely that Gloria’s return will coincide with the birth of Chloe and Kevin’s baby, and the grandma will probably add some interesting dimension to the storyline. The new mom and dad may or may not be relieved to have her around.

Since the last time she appeared on Y&R, Chapman worked elsewhere in daytime with a stint on NBC’s Days of Our Lives as Diana, an ex-lover of John (Drake Hogestyn). Interestingly, while on the sudser, Chapman reunited with her Y&R son, Rikaart, who portrayed Diana’s son Leo.