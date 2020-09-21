Kim Kardashian Is Ready To Divorce Kanye West, Has Process Planned Out, According To Source

Kim Kardashian is ready to divorce Kanye West, and indeed even planned it out in her head, following his latest public meltdowns, an anonymous source told Page Six. However, she’s biding her time to see if he can recover.

West, who has long had a history of puzzling, alarming, and attention-grabbing public behavior, and who has admitted that he struggles with mental illness, has been particularly unstable these past few months. He has stated, for example, that he wanted his wife to abort their oldest daughter, North West, but that now he is steadfastly opposed to abortion. He’s also running for president, a move that many Democrats believe could bleed votes from Joe Biden. And, as reported by The Inquisitr, last week he publicly likened the music industry to slavery, and urinated on one of his Grammy awards.

The effects of his mental illness and, particularly, his stance on abortion, are taking their toll on their marriage, the source says. What’s more, Kardashian has planned things out when it comes to a potential divorce from her husband of six years.

“Kim has the whole divorce planned out, but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode,” the source said.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

What is meant by “get[ting] through his latest episode” is unclear.

However, as People reported last week, the rapper, who reportedly suffers from bipolar disorder, is likely off of the psychiatric medications intended to control the condition, and he is likely suffering from a manic episode — that is, a period marked by an elevated, expansive, or particularly irritable mood. Like their opposite, depressive episodes, both of which bedevil sufferers of this illness, manic episodes can last for weeks or months.

Further, he has apparently been hesitant to get back on them, breaking a promise that he’d reportedly made to Kim months ago.

“He promised he’d stay on them. The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he’d get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses. He made a lot of promises. And now those promises are broken, less than a month later,” a source said.

As such, his wife’s patience is reportedly wearing thin.

As recently as August, however, indications were that Kim was keen to save her marriage to the father of her four children. A source told People at the time that she had actually traveled to Wyoming to tell Kanye that it was over, but instead decided to try to make it work.