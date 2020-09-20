Michael Cohen Says Donald Trump ‘Truly Despises Black Women’

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, spoke to MSNBC’s Al Sharpton on Sunday and accused his former boss of being a racist with a particular disdain for African American women, Raw Story reported.

“The fact is, as much as he has a disdain for Black people, he truly despises Black women because he doesn’t know how to handle them,” Cohen said. “He doesn’t know what to do.”

Cohen’s comment came after referring to Trump’s interaction with African American Kutztown University of Pennsylvania professor Ellesia Blaque at the recent ABC News town hall. As reported by USA Today, the instructor pressed the U.S. leader about how he will protect people with pre-existing health conditions and ensure they have access to affordable care.

“It’s not my fault that I was born with this disease,” she said of her inflammatory condition. “It’s not my fault that I’m a Black woman and in the medical community, I’m minimized and not taken seriously.”

In response, Trump claimed that he has no plans to harm health care for people with pre-existing conditions and accused Joe Biden’s campaign of planning to do so. Per USA Today, coverage for pre-existing conditions was enacted into law under Barack Obama’s administration, while Biden was vice president.

In an op-ed for CNN, Blaque claimed that Trump did not perceive her as a human being but instead as a “fat Black woman.” According to the professor, the head of state would have removed her from the event had he not wanted to present a pleasant appearance to the public.

Yana Paskova / Getty Images

Cohen also agreed that Trump is a racist after Sharpton pointed to the president’s recent claim that his majority-Caucasian Minnesota rally audience had “good genes.”

“Minnesota’s a state that’s more than 80 percent white. And we know that the president’s supporters are overwhelmingly white. Is there any other way to interpret this than full-throated white supremacy?”

“Well, no,” Cohen responded.

Despite the accusations of racism flung at him, Trump previously suggested that Black Americans are supportive of his work in the Oval Office. According to Trump, they have personally visited him to express their content with the work he is doing for their communities. As The Inquisitr reported, the comments came following his attacks on Sharpton and the late Democratic lawmaker Elijah Cummings, both who have been critics of Trump’s presidency.

CNN commentator Van Jones previously argued that Trump’s work with the demographic — including school choice and criminal justice reform — could be effective.