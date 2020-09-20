Joe Biden Makes Instant Campaign Ad Out Of Donald Trump Saying ‘You’ll Never See Me Again’ If He Loses

Donald Trump told supporters on Saturday that if he were to lose in November’s election, they would never see him again. Joe Biden agreed with the sentiment.

The Democratic candidate took a 10-second snippet of Trump speaking at a rally in North Carolina on Saturday, where he bemoaned the idea of losing the election. The president seemed mortified at the thought that he might lose to Biden, and suggested that a loss might make him go away forever.

“If I lose to him, I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” he said. “I will never speak to you again, you’ll never see me again.”

Biden seized on the line, turning it into an instant campaign ad that was posted to his Twitter page along with a note saying he approved the message.

I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/TuRZXPE5xK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2020

Biden has used social media to offer quick responses to attacks from Trump and his Republican allies, including a response to a call from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to quickly fill the Supreme Court vacancy following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Biden said that the next president should pick the nominee for the seat, which was the stance that McConnell held in 2016.

The tweet using Trump’s own words against him attracted some viral interest, racking up more than 430,000 likes and close to 125,000 retweets. Some expressed amazement that Trump would deliver a line that was so likely to be picked up by his opponent, and others reveled in the idea that Trump might disappear from the national scene if Biden wins in November.

It is a sentiment that Trump has shared a number of times in the past, including even before his surprising win in 2016. In April of that year, before either he or Hillary Clinton had wrapped up their party’s nominations, Trump said at a rally that if he couldn’t win the Republican nod, he wouldn’t take the traditional path of other election losers who stick around and help their opponent or even join their administration one day. Trump instead said he would likely retreat to his company’s properties and spend his days playing golf.

“I’m not sure you’re ever going to see me there. I don’t think I’m going to lose, but if I do, I don’t think you’re ever going to see me again, folks. I think I’ll go to Turnberry and play golf or something,” he said at a campaign event in Maryland, via The Hill.