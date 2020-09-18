Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer Shocks Kyle

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 21, tease trouble for Devon and Elena when she catches him with Amanda talking about Hilary. Kyle proposes, and Summer stuns him with her own proposal. Nick worries to Jack about their children making a big mistake.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) grows concerned about Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan), according to SheKnows Soaps. She cannot help but be angry at Nate (Sean Dominic) for putting this whole thing in motion. It isn’t surprising, though, given that Amanda looks just like Hilary. The truth was bound to come out one way or the other, but Elena gives Nate a significant portion of the blame.

Elena convinced Devon not to tell Amanda anything else about Hilary, but he goes ahead and gives her some more of Hilary’s things, including her birth certificate. Devon doesn’t tell Elena his plans, and she shows up while Amanda is there, which causes issues. Elena says she’s not worried about Amanda, but she is concerned about Devon’s grief regarding Hilary. It isn’t easy to compete with a memory, and Devon’s love for Hilary is still strong.

Elsewhere, Summer (Hunter King) has a proposal for Kyle (Michael Mealor), and he has one for her. Kyle arrives at Chancellor Park with a little blue box, and Summer happens to have a little black box for her beau. Although Kyle is still technically married to Lola, he expects that his divorce will be finalized any day now. He doesn’t want to wait to make plans with Summer, and she doesn’t want to wait either. Both Kyle and Summer pop the question, and the answer all around is yes.

Next is the planning and the announcing, but Summer agrees to keep things under wraps for a bit longer so that Kyle’s divorce goes through. Neither one of them realizes that Lola (Sasha Calle) happens to overhear their moments of happiness, and it is unclear how she’ll react.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) gives Jack (Peter Bergman) the truth. The two men catch up with each other at Society, and Nick tells Jack all about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) cancer fight. Jack is upset to hear the details, and he offers to help her in any way he can.

However, Nick also has another subject to discuss with Jack – Kyle and Summer. Nick expresses his concern that Kyle will end up destroying Summer’s heart again, and Jack understands the worry. However, he feels confident that the two young adults have figured out what they want from life.