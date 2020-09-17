Kathy Hilton Reportedly In Negotiations To Join ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Kathy Hilton has made cameos on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now she’s is reportedly in talks to become a regular feature.

As TMZ reported, Kathy has been approached by Bravo producers about joining the show as a “friend,” rather than a full-time housewife.

While the mother of Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Barron Hilton II, and Conrad Hughes Hilton, hasn’t decided one way or the other, the outlet claimed, she is interested in becoming a regular fixture on the long-running series.

The 61-year-old socialite has numerous close ties to the ladies. She is the sibling of Kyle Richards, who currently stars on RHOBH, and Kim Richards, who was a full-time member for the first six seasons. Kathy has appeared before cameras while interacting with the two, although briefly, but has never been an official cast member.

“And, there’s this… there were rumors last year about Kathy joining the show, and Kyle said she would be happy to have another sister on RHOBH. She says Kathy’s super funny and would be a great addition,” TMZ reported.

It’s not the first time that Kathy has been rumored to be joining up with the rest of the ladies on the series. An image appeared online that showed Andy Cohen dining out with the socialite at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, sparking speculation among fans.

Back in June of 2019, Kyle Richards addressed gossip that her sibling might become a regular, as Bravo reported at the time.

“I would be happy; I’ve had one sister on, why not have another sister on? My sister Kathy is actually — people don’t know this — she is one of the funniest people there is. She’s a practical joker and she’s very, very funny. So I think she’d be an amazing housewife, actually,” she said.

Kathy shot the rumors down at the time, joking that if she joined the cast she wouldn’t have availability outside of her real job of cutting hair. She posted the response along with a video of her pretending to cut someone’s hair.

She also said that no one would be able to replace Lisa Vanderpump, who had left the franchise, as The Inquisitr previously revealed.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Andy also addressed the photo of the two together, saying that he happened to be dining next to her at the restaurant and they decided to snap a pic. He said that they hadn’t talked about her becoming a part of RHOBH, but that there was a positive reaction from fans over the idea.

There have also been rumors of Paris becoming a part of the franchise, but that gossip was shut down.