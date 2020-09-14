Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Becomes Suspicious Of Finn’s Motives

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 15 dish that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will find himself dealing with some conflicting emotions. Although he is a happily married man, he recently admitted that he will always care for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). And if it seems as if another man may be interested in her, of course it will impact him too, per SheKnows Soaps.

Liam Suspects Finn

The last time that Steffy got her script refilled, Liam questioned whether it was the right thing to do. He made his ex-wife promise that she would be careful and would only use them as prescribed. He didn’t want her medication to affect the way she parented their daughter, Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray).

At a later stage, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) informed him that Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) was now making house calls. Although Hope and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) thought that the physician might have a personal interest in Steffy, he denied the possibility. He thought that their relationship was strictly professional.

However, Liam will head to the doctor’s office when he sees that Steffy has more prescription painkillers after finishing her second batch. He becomes suspicious of Finn’s true motives and why he would give Steffy more meds. He will question the doctor and demand some answers, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers.

Anyone else need tissues right now? ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Cnr44BCbns — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 8, 2020

Finn Stands Up For Steffy

However, Finn will silence Liam and tell him that he cannot discuss his patient with him. He stands up for Steffy and puts her ex-husband in his place. He cannot tell Liam what Steffy is really dealing with and how much pain she’s dealing with.

As seen in the above image, Steffy recently confided in Finn and told him that part of her died when her sister had her fatal accident. She was very vulnerable with him and it touched him so much that he gave her his personal contact details. He won’t betray her trust by telling Liam that he did not give her the pills.

In fact, Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) best friend, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero), gifted the prescription painkillers to her. Thomas doesn’t even know that he handed his sister the pills that the doctor won’t prescribe.

As for Liam, he will fume when he realizes that Finn’s relationship with Steffy isn’t strictly professional. He now begins to wonder if his father was right about the physician’s motives for making a house call. He begins to feel uncomfortable as he thinks that someone else may be interested in his ex and he may not be using his professional judgment about prescribing addictive drugs.