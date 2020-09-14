‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Steffy Finds Another Source For Her Painkillers

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 15 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will receive an unexpected gift. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will present her with the offering that he brings from his friend, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero). Little do they know that the present will change negatively impact her, per SheKnows Soaps.

Thomas Bears Gifts

Not too long ago, Thomas mentioned that it seemed as if his bestie, Vinny, has a crush on Steffy. He was concerned about her after her motorcycle accident and harassed Thomas for updates. It appears as if Thomas told Vinny that Steffy’s doctor no longer wanted to refill her prescription for the painkillers she needed. And as longtime The Bold and the Beautiful fans know, Vinny has some drug connections in the underworld.

Vinny gives Thomas a parcel to take with to Steffy. She’s intrigued by the offering but doesn’t open it in front of her brother. Only later does she discover that he sent her the painkillers that she has been craving. She tells no one about the pills and may even feel guilty about taking them. But, she also feels as if she cannot cope without them.

However, the present will also lead to her downfall. The Bold and the Beautiful teasers hint that Steffy’s on a slippery slope to a full-scale addiction. She now knows that she can source the medication from Thomas’ friend and that she no longer needs a script to feed her craving.

Liam Confronts Finn

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will stop by the cliff house. He will notice the new bottle of meds and may question Steffy about it. Liam will then make a beeline for Dr. John Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) office where he will confront the doctor about giving Steffy more medication.

Liam wants to know why Finn gave Steffy more drugs. He doesn’t know that she didn’t get them from her physician. He thinks it’s dangerous to give her more medication when she’s a single mother to a toddler.

However, Finn will not admit to giving his patient more pills. After all, he may not discuss his patient’s health without her consent. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that he will firmly put Liam in his place and won’t let himself be bullied. After all, he did promise Steffy that he would be there for her, as seen in the above image. Liam will leave without knowing that Finn didn’t prescribe the extra drugs.

As for Finn, he doesn’t know that Steffy now has another source to get her prescription meds. He will make his way to the cliff house to find out what’s going on.