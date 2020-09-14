Jeannie Mai Reveals Attempt To Bring ‘WAP’ To The ‘DWTS’ Ballroom And Shares Photo With Her Partner

Jeannie kept her pro partner's face covered up.

Jeannie Mai looked like she was practicing an elegant and romantic routine with her Dancing with the Stars partner in her latest social media update. However, while interacting with her Instagram followers, she revealed that she’s been trying to bring some really raunchy moves to the ABC ballroom.

One fan complimented The Real co-host on her excellent form in the photo that she shared. The commenter also suggested that Jeannie should perform some of the racy choreography featured in the music video for “WAP,” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song with extremely explicit lyrics. The viral dance includes twerking, floor humping, and a front split.

“Oh wow! That form! Who knew! Still crossing my fingers we get the WAP dance mid performance,” the fan’s message read.

Jeannie replied by revealing that she would actually like to perform to the salacious song, but the DWTS house band has zero interest in playing it.

“I keep trying the band just looks away when I ask,” she wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jeannie has said that she just wants to have fun on the show and make viewers smile, and performing the “WAP” routine would certainly be one way to do it. However, it looks like there’s no chance of this happening unless the band has a change of heart.

The former How Do I Look? host also boasted about having an “amazing playlist,” so perhaps she’ll find a song that she’ll be allowed to shake her tail feather to. She revealed that twerking is one of her best moves, but she looked like she was doing an amazing job performing choreography for a ballroom routine in her Instagram snapshot.

Jeannie kept the identity of her pro partner hidden by placing an emoji sticker over his face. The emoji she chose was the face with stuck-out tongue and winking eye. The mystery man wore a black long-sleeved T-shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and red canvas sneakers. His sleeves were pulled down so that they covered up his hands.

The dancer stood with his legs wide apart and grasped Jeannie by both arms as she appeared to take a step away from him. She wore a pair of skintight blush leggings and a dark blue tied-up T-shirt. On her feet, she rocked a pair of gold high-heeled sandals. The partners practiced in a parking lot in front of a trailer.

“I can NOT wait to watch and vote for you!!! I’m so proud of you! Give it everything and have FUN!!!” read one response to Jeannie’s post.

She also received a message from makeup artist Jay Manuel, who used to work with new Dancing with the Stars host Tyra Banks on America’s Next Top Model.

“I will be turning in JUST to watch you!! Break a leg Mama (well…not literally)!!!” he wrote.