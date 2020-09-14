‘The Challenge’ Season 36 Spoilers: Format And Tentative Title Leaked

MTV hit The Challenge is currently filming overseas, assumed to be in Iceland, and new details are emerging regarding the format this time around and a tentative title has also been leaked. According to a show insider known as Pink Rose on Vevmo, Season 36 is called Double Agents, but it’s very likely to change as the last two season’s titles switched at the last minute. What this means exactly is still unknown, but Pink Rose is also alleging that the group will be split into male/female pairs.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the cast contains a slew of veterans including Chris “CT” Tamburello, Wes Bergmann, and Aneesa Ferreira. Noticeably absent is Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio who previously took home first place on his 20th appearance on the franchise. Rookies include Olympian Lolo Jones, Big Brother star Amber Borzotra, and Survivor winner Natalie Anderson. This will not be a season where a rookie is paired with a veteran according to the insider.

For now, it’s unknown how the following pairs were chosen. At the start of the season, these duos were matched up:

CT Tamburello & Ashley Mitchell

Wes Bergmann & Natalie Anderson

Aneesa Ferreira & Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat

Leroy Garrett & Kaycee Clark

Josh Martinez & Kam Williams

Nam Vo & Lolo Jones

Darrell Taylor & Amber Borzotra

Kyle Christie & Nany Gonzalez

Lionel “Lio Rush” Green & Gabriella “Gabby” Allen

Cory Wharton & Tori Deal

Demetrius “Mechie” Harris & Olivia “Liv” Jawando

Nelson Thomas & Amber Martinez

Joseph Allen & Tula “Big T” Fazakerley

Jay Starrett & Theresa Jones (née Gonzalez)

Devin Walker & Nicole Zanatta

MTV

Spoilers have also revealed that four members of the cast have already been eliminated. Eliminations this season are individual, so partners can change as people get the boot, but for now, how new pairings form remains to be seen. It’s possible if a pair loses a member, they will be paired with another team that has lost a member. It looks like a male and female will be sent packing at the same time, so their remaining partners will likely be put together.

It’s also been revealed that the Red Skull twist has returned. This means a Challenger can not compete in the final unless they win an elimination. The twist was somewhat of a dud last season and fans weren’t too happy with it, as the cast members began allowing people to volunteer for eliminations, and the voting process was rather boring and not full of backstabbing the show is so famous for. There could be a new caveat to the Red Skull this season, but viewers will have to wait for the premiere to see.