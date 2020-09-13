Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill’s Stunning Decision About Who He Really Loves

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 14 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will make a stunning decision. After declaring his love to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) only a short while ago, the media tycoon will shock everyone when he decides who he wants to spend the rest of his life with, per SheKnows Soaps.

Bill recently confided in Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that he was actually in love with two women. While he may have told Brooke that he loved her and wanted to get back together with her, he also has feelings for another. He has never stopped loving Katie Logan (Heather Tom) either. Dollar Bill finds himself in a dilemma because he loves the two sisters equally.

Brooke Belongs In The Past

The only reason Bill` approached Brooke, was because Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) pushed him to admit his feelings to the oldest Logan sister. He thought that Katie would not forgive him after she saw him and Brooke kissing in the video, and decided to try his luck with Brooke. However, she rejected him and he found himself alone. Katie found out about the declaration of love and ended things with him, as seen in the image below.

Brooke wanted to be with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and it appears as if Bill won’t try to stop the reunion. He told Quinn to stop manipulating him to interfere with Brooke and Ridge.

Bill Chooses Katie & His Family

The media mogul loves both women, but only one of them has a profound and positive impact on him as a man. He believes that Katie is the only woman he wants to spend the rest of his life wife. He comes to the stunning realization while talking to Wyatt on Monday’s episode. He knows that Katie and Will Spencer (Finnegan George) are his future and that he will do anything to get them back.

However, Bill will have a hard time convincing Katie. She doesn’t want her sister’s leftovers and is sick of Bill and Brooke making her look like a fool. She told Brooke that she believes that she and Ridge belong together, and that she made a mistake with Bill. But she doesn’t want someone who’s pining for her sister.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that while Bill chooses Katie, she wants to move on without him. She is looking to make a future for her and Will without the man who has broken her heart time and again. He will need to pull out all the stops if he wants another chance at winning her back.