NBA Rumors: Suns Could Send Ricky Rubio & Kelly Oubre Jr. To Sixers In Exchange For Tobias Harris

After an impressive performance in the Orlando bubble, the Phoenix Suns are expected to be more aggressive in building a competitive roster around All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker this fall. The Suns may have failed to secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but Booker’s bubble performance gave them a glimpse of hope that they could accomplish something big in the 2020-21 NBA season. To strengthen their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, they should highly prioritize adding All-Star caliber players on their roster in the 2020 offseason.

One of the most realistic trade targets for the Suns is Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Lucas Johnson of Fansided’s Sixers Sense, Harris could be the “legit third star” that the Suns need to reach a higher level next year. In the proposed scenario, Phoenix would be sending a package that includes Ricky Rubio and Kelly Oubre Jr. to Philadelphia in exchange for Harris and the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Though they are both important members of their current core, Johnson believes that sacrificing Rubio and Oubre Jr. to acquire Harris would make a lot of sense for the Suns.

“Trading Ricky Rubio allows them to put the ball into Bookers’ hands more as well allow them to see what they have in Jevon Carter as a starting point guard or draft one. They also get another first round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. They would be absolved from paying Oubre a big contract extension. Oubre is good, but it’s hard to gauge his true value. While Oubre is more of a two-way player at this point, Harris is better offensive and is a natural power forward that fills the Suns’ need at that position.”

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Harris may have failed to live up to expectations from the massive contract he signed last summer, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Suns. Harris would give Phoenix a boost in terms of scoring, rebounding, and floor-spacing. This season, he averaged 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

The potential acquisition of Harris wouldn’t make the Suns an instant title contender, but if he meshes well with Booker and DeAndre Ayton, they could become a team to watch out for in the Western Conference next year. Meanwhile, the proposed deal would not only be beneficial for the Suns, but also for the Sixers. Aside from getting rid of Harris’ massive contract, they would also be adding two quality role players in Rubio and Oubre Jr. that would help Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons carry the team in the 2020-21 NBA season.