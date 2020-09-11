‘One Piece’ Chapter 990 Hints At Much-Awaited Rematch Between Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, and Jack

After a long wait, the two leaders of the Mink Tribe, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi, will be finally given the opportunity to have their revenge against the pirate that destroyed their millennium-old city and almost killed them in Zou – Beast Pirates All-Star Jack the Drought. In the latest chapter of One Piece manga, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi were seen transforming into Sulong, preparing to engage in an intense battle against Jack at the rooftop of Emperor Kaido’s castle in Onigashima.

When the war broke out, Emperor Kaido purposely lured the Nine Red Scabbards – Kinemon, Denjiro, Raizo, Kawamatsu the Kappa, Ashura Doji, Kiku, Izo, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi – to the rooftop so that he could use his full strength and turn into a dragon. His strategy ended up being beneficial for his opponents, specifically the Minks, since they could easily use their Sulong form by simply looking at the full moon.

While the Nine Red Scabbards were focused on the strongest creature in the world, the Guardians and the Musketeers of the Mink Tribe decided to go after Jack. However, though they were already in their Sulong form, Jack proved to be too much to handle for the combined forces of the Guardians and the Musketeers. They have managed to damage the giant elephant’s body, but it wasn’t enough to completely defeat him. One Piece Chapter 990 featured Jack taking out the Guardians and the Minks using his massive trunk.

After seeing their comrades fell one after another, Kinemon finally decided to fight the giant elephant. However, before he could make his first move, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi stopped him. By the looks on their faces, it seems like they were telling Kinemon to let them handle Jack. Though the two didn’t clearly state their intention, Kinemon already decided to step back and gave the floor to the two Mink leaders.

Inuarashi and Nekomamushi briefly stared at the full moon and transformed into white-haired monsters. Jack may have taken down the Guardians and the Musketeers, but there’s no guarantee that he could do the same with their masters. Though he managed to defeat them at Zou, things will be different in their second faceoff. When the Beast Pirates infiltrated their homeland, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi fought individually, but this time, they would be facing him as a duo.

Also, unlike in their first encounter in which it was daylight, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi would clash against Jack at the time when they could use their full power. With the damage that Jack took from his previous fight, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi will have a better chance of having successful revenge. However, once he sees one of his right-hand men losing, Emperor Kaido is likely to make a move.