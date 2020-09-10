Catherine Zeta-Jones Dances To ‘Our House’ Wearing A Hat She Loves In New Instagram Clip

Catherine Zeta-Jones delighted her audience on September 10 when she shared a video of herself showing off her dance skills. As of this writing, the Instagram update has only been live on Zeta-Jones’ page for a few minutes, but it’s earning her rave reviews from her 3.5 million fans.

The clip captured the actress on an outdoor terrace that included a cushioned-covered seat with colorful pillows. The space boasted a large opening that overlooked a covering of trees. A piece of the blue sky was able to be seen while an abundance of sunlight came spilling over Zeta-Jones’ figure. In her caption, she noted that she was dancing along to Madness, a band that she loves, while their hit song “Our House” could be heard playing in the background.

Zeta-Jones stood directly in front of the camera and moved her body in a wide array of dance moves. She playfully grabbed at her hat and ran her fingers through her long tresses while pointing to the camera. The Oscar winner looked like she was ready for a day of fun in the sun in her boho-chic dress. The piece was made of a lightweight material that fit loosely, but the middle cinched below her chest, helping to accentuate her slim frame.

The sleeves of the garment were open and airy, and the bodice featured a deep V-neckline and a set of strings that fell to her legs. The dress was primarily a light yellow hue, and it was decorated with a beautiful brown pattern that gave it an elegant feel. Zeta-Jones accessorized with a gold bracelet on one wrist and rocked a trendy straw hat to shield her eyes from the sun. She also expressed her love for the chic accessory in the caption.

It has not taken long for fans to flock to the comments section to express their admiration for the new clip. More than 1,300 followers have double-tapped the post while 60-plus raved over Zeta-Jones’ beauty and dance moves.

“I like that song..reminds me back in the 80’s in high school..” a social media user chimed in.

“LOVE Madness too, saw them at London’s Astoria before they shut it great hat too btw,” another fan wrote with a few flame emoji tied to the end of their comment.

“QUEEN of dance parties,” a third person chimed in.

“GOD bless you and protect with your beautiful family always. Very good morning my heaven,” a fourth supporter complimented, adding a few heart emoji.