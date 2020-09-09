Lindsey Vonn Puts Incredible Physique On Display In Sports Bra & Spandex Shorts For Killer Training Session

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn posted a new workout video clip to popular social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, September 9. She gave her two million followers a show of her sculpted figure while completing a training session on a weight-training machine.

For the workout, Lindsey wore an outfit from activewear brand Under Armour that consisted of a purple sports bra and spandex shorts. The top featured the brand’s logo in white in addition to the words, “Blood,” “Sweat,” and “Respect,” written along the elastic band around the rib cage. The top exposed plenty of skin, drawing the eye to Lindsey’s muscular arms, shoulders, and upper back.

The shorts rose to just below belly-button level, leaving a strip of toned tummy on display, and extended to the middle of Lindsey’s thighs. Her followers got an eyeful of her muscular legs. The retired skier added a pair of white sneakers and styled her long, blond tresses in a braided ponytail to complete the look.

The weight-training session took place at a gym where a variety of equipment could be seen in the background of the frame, including additional weight machines, ropes, bands, and boxing equipment. Lindsey focused on one machine in the video, which consisted of a vertical metal bar with handles. She gripped the handles and pulled down on the bar, which was attached with a chain to a weighted metal structure on the opposite side. Each time she pulled down on the bar, the handles pivoted, allowing her to then push it to the floor.

The movement worked a variety of muscle groups, including the arms, shoulders, back, and legs. With each repetition, Lindsey showed off her muscular physique while also managing to smile through the effort.

In the caption of the post, Lindsey told her followers not to mess with her because she’s engaged. She left a few hashtags following the message, which included a shout out to the brand behind her outfit, Project Rock, which is a clothing line within Under Armour.

The post earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments from the skier’s adoring fans within the first hour. Many were impressed with her strength and commitment to fitness.

“You are just such a beast,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“I’ve watched you all summer Lindsey, I must say, you have only changed for the better! You’re very motivating [heart-eyed emoji] Retirement looks amazing on you!” another follower commented.

“What a savage!!” one more fan chimed in.