Scott Disick Spends Labor Day Weekend with Kourtney Kardashian After Sofia Richie Split

Scott Disick spent Labor Day Weekend on a boat ride with former flame Kourtney Kardashian and their 5-year-old son Reign. Disick posted snaps from their day out on the ocean to his Instagram story. The first pic had the words “baby driver” and showed him sitting at the wheel of the boat with Reign on his lap, taking the wheel. Kardashian can be spotted sitting in the back.

A second pic showed off the blue boat from the front. Disick’s bright yellow and blue floral short-sleeve button-down can be clearly spotted from afar as he stands at the helm.

The third pic featured Kardashian’s new puppy, Ruby, wrapped up in a sweatshirt. Disick lovingly nicknamed the pooch “Rube.”

Kardashian also posted pics from the outing on Instagram. In one, she wore a blue hat and sunglasses, and the angle gave a busty view of her assets in a bright orange bikini. She introduced the world to Ruby, holding her while sitting on the boat. She held the dog by her stomach and wrote, “say hi to Ruby” in the caption. The picture has turned heads, already receiving more than 1.2 million likes and 5,000 comments.

“We love Ruby,” one fan enthused.

“Ruby looks so cute,” another chimed in.

“Hi, Ruby! She’s the sweetest!” a third added.

Disick has reportedly been spending more time with Kardashian since his recent split from Sofia Richie. According to People, the former couple were recently spotted dining together at Nobu Malibu on the same night Richie was there with friends. Are the two coming together as parents for Reign, 10-year-old Mason, and 8-year-old Penelope, or has she become his rebound?

Disick and Richie broke up in August. While they’ve split up before — and their relationship has been at on-again, off-again status — a source told Us Weekly the couple is done for good.

“Scott and Sofia have been off and on for two months and now have broken up for good. Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking…. Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue.”

Kardashian has been a constant part of Disick’s life even when he was dating Richie. She vacationed with the couple and had been supportive of their relationship in order to keep the family together.