Aides Were Reportedly Worried Donald Trump Would Throw A ‘Hissy Fit’ If He Didn’t Stay At Buckingham Palace

In 2017, Donald Trump was invited for a formal state visit to the United Kingdom and, according to the Telegraph, aides were worried that the newly-inaugurated president would throw a “hissy fit” if he wasn’t allowed to stay at Buckingham Palace like his predecessor Barack Obama did.

In order to prepare for the trip, aides reportedly compiled a spreadsheet listing the details of how former presidents had been treated when visiting the Queen. It included details on Obama and George W. Bush so that they could ensure Trump got the same.

The problem was that Buckingham Palace was undergoing renovations at the time that were so extensive even much of the royal household had moved out.

Despite that, Trump reportedly felt strongly that he should be able to reside there since his predecessors had.

“It was very, very clear Trump loved the Queen. He wanted to spend as much time as possible with the Queen and to stay at Buckingham Palace,” one royal insider said.

Aides apparently went so far as to investigate which rooms were being renovated and which were available and discussed what would happen if Trump didn’t get what he wanted.

The team also apparently wanted to keep Trump away from crowds, though there is some debate over whether it was to keep him away from demonstrators or because of security concerns.

“We discussed how he would react,” said a White House source. “He would blame the UK government. He’d engage in a really nasty way, in a way that would end up blowing the entire relationship. You’ve seen him have a hissy fit with Justin Trudeau [the Canadian prime minister] and other leaders.”

One British insider said that beyond getting him a room at the palace, the other goal was to keep Trump away from the protesting crowds, which included a giant Trump balloon fashioned to make him appear as a large baby.

“The President literally has the thinnest skin of anyone who’s ever been elected to that office,” the source said, adding that it was the “accepted wisdom” to keep him isolated from demonstrators.

Ultimately, he was able to stay at Buckingham Palace for his visit, which eventually took place in 2019, and the encounter ended without any incidents. One source said that part of what impressed Trump during the trip was the grandeur and pomp of the tour.

