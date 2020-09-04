‘General Hospital’ Recap For Thursday: Peter & Maxie Celebrate And Cyrus Strikes Again

Brando gets caught up in the mobster scene.

On Thursday’s General Hospital, Robert and Olivia were on their way to Switzerland, while Peter and Maxie got a first glimpse of their baby. In addition, Alexis was mourning the loss of Neil Byrne and Cyrus Renault made more trouble for the residents of Port Charles.

Robert and Olivia were on a plane to Switzerland to visit Dante. The pair discuss their current dilemmas while sipping on champagne. Olivia confessed all about the feud between Ned and Brooklyn, and also how Valentin has taken ELQ out from under the Quatermaines. Robert then tells Olivia the history of how he and Holly met, married, and eventually fell in love. She was moved by their story. Olivia told him that she will go with him to Holly’s memorial. He, in turn, promised to be with her every step of the way as she feared that Dante may not want to see her, as SheKnows Soaps had teased.

Peter arrived at the hospital just in time for the ultrasound that Maxie was about to have. They were both excited to get their first look at their unborn child. Maxie voiced concern over the health of the baby, but her doctor said that everything appeared to be fine. The couple heard the heartbeat as Peter acted quite giddy. The doctor called Peter a hero after hearing how he delivered James on the side of the road. They were handed the sonogram and headed to the Metro Court to meet with Anna.

Also on Thursday’s General Hospital, Anna got a call from Alex. Her twin mentioned Maxie being pregnant and then insisted that Anna meet with her in Berlin. As Anna hung up, Finn walked up and asked her about the phone call. Anna revealed that it was Alex and told her fiance that she is heading out of town to see her, despite the fact that Alex is most likely just baiting her. Finn was obviously not happy about it and tried to convince her not to go as he thinks she could be walking into a trap. Anna said that she doesn’t have a choice. Finn walked out upset.

Cyrus was with a patient working on a puzzle just as Sonny walked out of Mike’s room at Turning Woods. Cyrus inquired as to how Mike was doing. Sonny told him not to ask about his dad. Cyrus went on to add that he wants to volunteer at the facility just as Brick unexpectedly showed up to see how Mike was. After Cyrus left, Sonny caught Brick up on his family.

Nick Agro / ABC

Jason and Spinelli were working on finding out who tampered with Jason’s motorcycle. Sam came home with a grieving Alexis to stay with them for a bit. Sam filled the guys in on what happened to Neil. They made their ext so the women could be alone. Sam confessed to her mom the part she played in Valentin’s takeover of ELQ. Alexis expressed her regrets concerning not being with Neil way before he died and indicated to Sam that she should enjoy her life with Jason. She then got a call about Neil’s autopsy and headed to General Hospital.

After Brando was questioned by a cop, Cyrus sent one of his henchmen to let Brando know that Cyrus wants to help him make his “issue” go away. Brando refused the help. Once Cyrus got wind of it, he said that Brando will be sorry.

In the meantime, Spinelli entered the shop to distract Brando with a fake car problem a block away so that Jason could secretly get in. He planted a hidden surveillance camera so they could keep track of any suspicious activity. Just as Sam rushed to the park to ask the guys if they found anything, two of Cyrus’ men started beating Brando up. Jason and Sam took off to rescue him.

According to General Hospital spoilers for Friday, Jason will save Brando and he will be rushed to the ER. It sounds like he will be in bad shape, but will survive the ordeal.

Cyrus has caused even more havoc as Sonny just found out that both Monica and Bobbie have been fired by the new chairman of the board. Sonny’s face revealed that he is not going to take this news lightly.