AEW News: Tony Khan Comments On Company Possibly Signing Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar reportedly became a free agent earlier this week, which has led to plenty of speculation about his future. Now that “The Beast Incarnate” is no longer a WWE superstar, he has been linked with a move to All Elite Wrestling. During today’s media call ahead of this Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view, AEW president Tony Khan discussed the matter.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Khan remained tight-lipped on the possibility of Lesnar joining the company. However, he also revealed that he’s a big fan of Lesnar’s work, suggesting that there is some interest in bringing the former Universal Champion to the promotion.

“I can’t comment on that at this time but I’ve enjoyed Brock’s work for many years. He’s a great fighter and a great wrestler. I don’t think people talk enough about what a great worker Brock Lesnar is.”

Lesnar’s release has caught the attention of the sporting world. In addition to the reported interest from AEW, the UFC’s Dana White has revealed his desire to book Lesnar in the octagon again. As documented by TMZ, White expressed an interest in having Lesnar fight Jon Jones if the competitors want it to happen.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Lesnar reportedly has a history of starting bidding wars of his services. UFC and Bellator were supposedly interested in his services when his contract was due to expire in 2014. He ended up re-signing with Vince McMahon’s sports entertainment promotion.

However, there are some performers who don’t think Lesnar will leave WWE. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, Chris Jericho said that McMahon will always match any offer that competitors make for one of his star attractions.

Jericho said that he expects “The Beast Incarnate” to be at future WrestleMania and Saudi Arabian events. According to the star, he’ll receive “astronomical” amounts of money. He also has a strong relationship with McMahon.

As highlighted by The Inquisitr report, Jericho also questioned whether the superstar would be a good fit for Khan’s promotion. Lesnar commands a large price tag and only wrestles a handful of dates every year. If the company signs him, it might not recoup its investment.

AEW has signed several free agents in recent months. Matt Cardona, Matt Hardy, Brodie Lee and FTR already jumped ship from WWE. “The Beast Incarnate” could be a name they’re keen on adding to the roster as he’s arguably the biggest star in the wrestling industry at the moment.