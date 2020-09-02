Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Skimpy Sailor-Inspired Outfit

Kylie Jenner showed off her ample assets in a revealing nautical ensemble in an Instagram post she shared with her followers late on Tuesday night.

In the sultry photo, the cosmetics maven ensured her famous curves were the center of attention in a tiny crop top that featured a horizontal red and white striped pattern and a cute dark blue bow in the middle. The off-the-shoulder top included two ultra-thin sleeves that wrapped around Kylie’s arms, and was low enough to display a significant amount of cleavage and short enough to show a hint of her toned midriff in the waist-up shot.

Perhaps the most eye-catching part of the ensemble rested on Kylie’s head. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a white sailor hat, perched at a jaunty angle, that was embroidered with a gold anchor and featured a black band around the top. Kylie looked to have gone full glam for the photoshoot, as her brown hair was styled in bouncy barrel curls, which tumbled down past her shoulder. A side fringe covered half of the beauty’s face, giving the photo a mysterious edge. Kylie accessorized the unique look with a chunky gold bracelet and a gold ring. She posed with both hands entwined in her locks.

The photo appeared to have been snapped against a plain studio backdrop, while an orange light lit Kylie from behind. A number of brown wooden beams also featured in the background. In the caption, Kylie thanked fans for supporting her make-up brand Kylie Cosmetics’ nautical-themed summer collection, and accompanied her words with an anchor emoji.

A number of the influencer’s 193 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to pay tribute to the businesswoman.

“This is probably one of the prettiest pictures of you I ever saw! Amazing! And congrats for the new collection @kyliejenner,” wrote one fan.

“Thank you, for this wonderful work, God bless you always,” commented another, alongside several heart-eye emoji.

“I want to be her,” shared a third follower.

Kylie’s latest post comes shortly after she came under fire from some fans on Instagram for posting travel pictures from a trip to France during the coronavirus pandemic. As The Inquisitr reported, Kylie visited Paris, France with a group of friends that included Fai Khadra and Zack Bia, despite her home state of California asking residents to travel only for “urgent matters.”

After the influencer posted a slideshow of shots — seen here — from the romantic destination, she was slammed in the comments section by a number of her followers.

“I can’t see my family because the borders are shut for Canada how can she go to France? Aren’t they all shut down?” asked one confused follower.

“How in the world did u go to europe this a travel ban.. sometimes i don’t understand,” wrote another.

“I guess the pandemic is just a joke for influencers and celebrities,” commented a third.