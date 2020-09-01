Donald Trump Denies Visiting Walter Reed For Mini-Strokes: ‘Perhaps They Are Referring To Another Candidate’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to deny claims that he had been taken for an emergency visit to Walter Reed Army Medical Center for treatment for a series of mini-strokes, following a report that claims he was twice taken there for emergency treatment in 2019.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this week it was revealed that a new book — Donald Trump V. The United States — by New York Times writer Michael S. Schmidt claims that in November 2019, Trump made an unexpected visit to the Maryland hospital that traditionally provides medical care to the POTUS. The book does not make any claim as to why Trump was reportedly taken there, but does allege that Vice President Mike Pence was “put on standby” to temporarily take over the duties of the president should Trump require anesthesia. That did not happen, and Pence never assumed the duties of his boss.

As Forbes reported, that revelation led to online speculation that the president had been treated for a stroke or a series of mini-strokes, despite the absence of any such claim in Schmidt’s book.

On Tuesday, Trump took to Twitter to deny having been taken to the hospital to be treated for mini-strokes.

“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes,” he wrote.

In response, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman noted that the president was “denying something that no one has actually reported,” in reference to the claim that Trump had sought treatment for mini-strokes. She also added the disclaimer that “no actual reporter” had made that claim.

Meanwhile, White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley also denied that Trump had been treated for any cerebral events.

“I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for [strokes, mini-strokes, or]… any acute cardiovascular emergencies,” he said in a statement.

In his tweet, the president also appeared to obliquely suggest, without naming names, that his opponent, Joe Biden, is the person whose neurological health is in question.

“Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!,” he wrote.

Forbes writer Andrew Solender noted that this has been a tool in the Trump campaign’s belt that’s brought out from time to time: suggesting that Joe Biden is neurologically unwell and not fit for the presidency.

Meanwhile, a Biden campaign spokesperson declined to comment about this situation.