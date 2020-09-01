Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Plant Flowers On Anniversary Of Princess Diana’s Death

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited the Assistance League center in Los Angeles to plant Princess Diana’s favorite flowers, forget-me-nots, with preschoolers on the 23rd anniversary of her death. The Daily Mail reported that their visit to the center — which offers education to children living in underprivileged communities — was a complete surprise to the children.

Meghan and Harry trip to replant the preschool’s garden wasn’t the first time that they have visited this center to volunteer, but it this is the first year they are visiting as L.A. residents since disassociating from the royal family.

Assistance League tweeted about the preschool’s special guests Tuesday morning and posted pictures that showed the former Royals on the ground, getting their hands dirty as they dug holes, planted the forget-me-nots and watered the garden alongside the children. Meghan and Harry were dressed down in denim and wore face masks as they interacted with the kids.

The children of our Preschool Learning Center got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday!

The center reassured fans that the couple wasn’t there for a mere photo opp, issuing a tweet explaining that the couple spent quality time with the students to share valuable lessons outside of planting the garden.

“In addition to helping the children replant the Preschool Learning Center’s garden, they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students,” Assistance League LA wrote.

The couple’s biographer, Omid Scobie, also backed these claims to The Daily Mail, adding that Meghan and Harry played with the youngsters and sang nursery rhymes with them. They also read kiddie books about gardening and the importance of vegetables.

Fans on commented the tweet expressing that they were impressed by the couple’s most recent act of altruism and some even donated to the center. However, others are wondering if it’s a diversion for their long awaited foundation launch.

This isn’t the first time that the couple has honored Harry’s late mother through her favorite flower. Meghan carried a bouquet of forget-me-nots on their wedding day and they have been a common theme throughout the couple’s photo opps and social media posts.

Next year Harry and his brother, Prince William, have grand plans to honor their late mother: a statue they commissioned will be revealed on what would have been her 60th birthday. The statue — which was initially to be installed on the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death — will be unveiled at the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021.