Jinger Duggar Flaunts 28-Week Baby Bump In Snug Black Top & Skinny Jeans

Jinger Duggar is entering her last trimester.

Jinger Duggar is 28 weeks pregnant with her and Jeremy Vuolo’s second child. She regularly shares photos and updates on social media with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. Her latest post gave a few updates and a photo that shows how much her baby bump has grown as she begins her last trimester.

The Counting On star seemed to be happy and content as she posed for her latest pic. Jinger was sitting on a bed in what appears to be her and Jeremy’s bedroom in their home in Los Angeles, California. She sported a pair of pale skinny jeans and a black top with a scoop neckline. The shirt hugged her growing belly as she laid her hand gently on top. She was leaning on the other arm that was back behind her as she gazed off toward the side of the room.

Jinger’s top coordinated with the black headboard, as well as the black-and-white comforter that she sat on for the photo. The walls around her looked like they were painted a soft grey color, which matched perfectly with the rest of the decor. Jinger wore her long locks pulled back into a low ponytail that hung down her back. She left a few strands of hair falling gently around her face.

Jinger shared the Instagram photo celebrating the first day of her last trimester. The reality star is due sometime in November and it’s coming up quickly. In her Instagram post, she revealed that her baby girl is kicking up a storm these days and she is still sneaking in a daily nap. Her 2-year-old daughter Felicity is an active toddler who Jinger says is keeping her quite busy.

She mentioned that Jeremy is continuing on with his seminary studies, which keeps him quite busy as well. When he gets home later in the day, he has dance-offs with his daughter, according to Jinger, which they both look forward to.

Jinger’s younger sister, Joy-Anna, quickly took to the comments to tell her pregnant sibling how beautiful she looked in the snapshot. Duggar fans promptly followed suit.

“Awwww you are so beautiful Jinger. Can’t wait to see your baby girl,” complemented one follower.

“So happy for you, you deserve this!” said another fan.

“I hope your last trimester is one of joy and ease,” a third admirer told her.

Jinger loves sharing photos of Felicity as she gets older and learns new things. One of her newer pics showed the little girl riding in a stroller with a cute lacy headband in her hair as she was out on a walk with her mom. Fans couldn’t get over how grown up she looks now.