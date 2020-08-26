‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Summer Makes A Life-Changing Move

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, August 26 reveals that Adam suffers as he remembers the events in Kansas when he was a pre-teen, and Sharon flies out to help Adam leaving Chelsea in her dust. Elsewhere, Summer and Kyle take a big step, and so do Lola and Kyle.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) showed up at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) and revealed that Adam (Mark Grossman) never came home. When Sharon expressed her skepticism at Chelsea’s worry that Adam may never return home, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) stepped in to calm things down, which led to Chelsea apologizing. After Chelsea left, Sharon called Victor (Eric Braeden) and said she needed to borrow his plane to find Adam in Kansas, so Victor obliged. Rey wasn’t thrilled, and he decided to go with her on the trip just in case.

In the meantime, Chelsea showed up at the Ranch and asked Victor if she could take the plane to Los Vegas because she thought Adam had gone there. When Victor revealed Sharon had taken the jet to Kansas, Chelsea was furious, and she demanded that he stop the trip. However, Victor refused, and he told Chelsea that they couldn’t help him because Adam needed professional help.

In his childhood home, Adam found the tablecloth that covered the table he’d hidden under as a child, and he placed it upon the table and got under it. He experienced flashbacks and saw A.J. on the floor, dead. Adam wondered what he’d done, and Sharon showed up at that moment.

At Crimson Lights, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) talked about Jabot’s new acquisition. Then, she let her boyfriend know that she had plans that included him. Kyle followed Summer to the park, where she had a romantic picnic laid out for them. They enjoyed being together and watched the clouds. Kyle also confessed that Nick (Joshua Morrow) talked to him recently, and he’d joked with her dad that they had an open relationship. At that point, Summer admitted she wanted to start living together. For a moment, Kyle acted reluctant to take such a big step, but then he cheerfully agreed to start as soon as they could. Summer and Kyle felt ready to build a house together.

Johnny Vy / CBS

Finally, Theo (Tyler Johnson) picked Lola (Sasha Calle) up for their date, and he appreciated her dress. They enjoyed a food truck festival, and later on the patio at Crimson Lights, Lola said that felt more her style than a trip to Manhattan. They chose not to go to her apartment because she’d shared it with Kyle. After Lola waited for Theo to do a rush cleaning job in his room at The Grand Phoenix Hotel, she placed a “do not disturb” sign on the door. Once inside, Theo ensured that Lola was ready to take such a big step, and she reassured him that she was more than willing.