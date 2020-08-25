Jerry Jones Says The Cowboys Haven’t Ruled Out Earl Thomas Yet

Jerry Jones called rumors that the Dallas Cowboys are officially out of the Earl Thomas sweepstakes false. NFL Insider Ed Werder posted an account on Twitter of Jones’ interview with 105.3 The Fan, where he said the person who had spread that rumor was someone who “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

Jones went on to say that there are several stages to determining whether or not they’re going to go after a player like Thomas. He added they first need to assess what they have on the roster.

He said they just completed that step. Considering he’s not ruled out making a move, it appears the assessment led him to believe there is a need.

He said the next step is going to be talking to the player and his agent. He reportedly alluded to the fact that they’ll be doing that in the next couple of days.

Jones also said they aren’t in a huge hurry to land the defender. It’s not known how many franchises might be in on the safety. Analysts around the league have said there are bound to be at least a few others.

The Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers have all been mentioned as potential landing spots. Since he was released this weekend by the Baltimore Ravens, the Cowboys have been thought to be the front runners.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

During the interview, Jones was asked whether he or anyone from the front office had talked to the seven-time Pro-Bowler. He replied that he hasn’t and doesn’t think anyone else has yet either.

He added that would likely be the next step. From there, it doesn’t seem like too big a leap for the two sides to start talking contracts.

Yahoo Sports writer Charles Robinson tweeted that he thinks before Jones makes a decision, either way, he’ll talk to his new head coach. The analyst said he thinks Jones is going to “lean in” to whatever Mike McCarthy wants in his locker room.

He also said that McCarthy isn’t likely to make a decision without first speaking with Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider. Robinson added that he thinks if there’s something the coach needs to know, Schneider will tell him.

The analyst was asked by one user why the Seahawks exec would tell a rival anything. He responded that the pair have a long relationship built on trust and that there wouldn’t be any kind of misleading on that front.

Once everything is sorted out on the level of interest for Thomas, then Jones will have the final word.