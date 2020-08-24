‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Takes To The Bottle As He Tries To Drown His Sorrows

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 25 reveals that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will try to drown his sorrows. After a conversation with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), he hits the bottle, per Soaps.

A Declaration Of Love

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) tells Bill that Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) got divorced. Almost immediately after Justin’s stunning announcement, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) delivers the same news.

Bill immediately questions Quinn and wants to know why she’s telling him that Brooke is now single.

“Well, as usual Quinn, you have an agenda. So, how about you save us the time and trouble and just spit it out,” Bill tells his son’s mother.

Quinn then convinces Bill to go and see his ex-wife. They have plenty of unresolved issues, as the kissing video clearly shows. She wants him to see Brooke and declare his love for her. He and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) have a good thing going, but it’s not his and Brooke’s epic love story.

Bill has nothing to lose since Katie has taken a break from their relationship. As seen in the image below, he thought back to some of the happier times he had with Brooke. He makes his way to the Logan estate to make a declaration of love to his former wife. He will make a final plea for them to have another go at their relationship.

While Brooke tells him that she will always love him, she also says that Ridge is the only man for her. They are getting back together and she wants to spend the rest of her life with the dressmaker.

Do you think there could still be a future for Bill and Brooke? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/o7JhYUBMmu — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 21, 2020

Bill Turns To The Bottle

After pouring out his heart to Brooke and having it crushed into a million pieces, Bill will turn to the bottle. He knew that he was trying his luck when he approached her but she still stung him when she wouldn’t even give him another chance.

He’s also having a hard time with Katie. He told her that he would not give up on his family, but she feels betrayed because he and Brooke always find a way to sneak around behind her back.

Bill feels doomed, no matter which way he turns he can’t be happy. The soap opera spoilers hint that he will attempt to drown his sorrows as he contemplates his future without a woman by his side. The media mogul may even resent Quinn for urging him to see Brooke in the first place. After all, she only just got divorced from the dressmaker and he should have known that she would not be ready to move forward so quickly.