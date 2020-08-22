Psychologists Compare Donald Trump To Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini In New Documentary

A new documentary draws comparisons between Donald Trump and a pair of despotic world leaders, with some top psychologists comparing the president to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

As The Daily Beast reported, the yet-to-be-released feature film, #Unfit, uses interviews with a number of psychologists and prominent critics of the president who probe his mental state and what they see as tyrannical tendencies. That includes Justin Frank, a former clinical professor of psychiatry at the George Washington University Medical Center and author of books on the minds of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

As the report noted, Frank did not mince words when it came to his assessment of Trump.

“Trump is a sociopath. A sadist. A con artist. A racist. A misogynist. A sexist in general,” Frank said. “And I think it is a problem.”

Fellow psychological expert John Gartner shared a similar assessment, saying that he shares qualities with autocrats like Mussolini and Hitler.

“Gartner’s claim that ‘they’re cut from the same cloth’ is bolstered by other historians and mental health professionals who draw direct links between Trump’s MO and those of 1930s fascists who exploited and magnified existing economic fears, prejudices, and discontent to seize power and then systematically neuter institutions that might challenge him,” the report from The Daily Beast noted.

This is not the first time that critics have drawn comparisons between Trump and authoritarian leaders. Many of his more vocal opponents have struck the president for what appeared to be admiration of other world leaders with authoritarian tendencies. Many have seized on statements from Trump floating the idea of remaining in his office beyond two terms, which would be a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

As The Inquisitr reported, Rep. James Clyburn has raised a similar concern, saying he believes Trump may refuse to leave office if he loses to Joe Biden in November.

“I feel very strongly that he is Mussolini, Putin is Hitler,” said Clyburn.

The film #Unfit is the latest project from psychiatric or psychological experts that calls into question Trump’s mental state and fitness to hold office. Yale University psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee has led many of these efforts, speaking out against what she sees as dangerous tendencies from Trump and signs of potential cognitive decline.

These statements have generated controversy in the medical community, where it has traditionally been frowned upon to speak publicly and offer a potential diagnosis about a person who is not a patient.