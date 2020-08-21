Kanye West Fails To Make The Ballot In His Home State Of Illinois

Falling on the heels of the news that Kanye West won’t be on the ballot in Wisconsin, Politico reports that the rapper failed to make the ballot in his home state of Illinois.

The Board of Elections in Illinois ruled that West fell short by 1,300 qualified signatures to get on the November 2020 ballot, despite the fact that the commission had lowered the threshold to qualify.

Because restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic are making it more difficult for campaigners to get out door-to-door, a federal judge lowered the number that re required from 25,000 to just 2,500.

“There was no debate during the board’s Zoom hearing when they got to West’s case, which was dispensed with when the panel approved a hearing officer’s determination that there weren’t enough signatures,” the outlet wrote.

West got just 1,200 signatures, falling below even the lowered threshold. The news comes weeks after it was determined that many of the names on West’s original attempt to get on the ticket were deemed to be invalid, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

West had offended Democrats in Illinois who challenged his petition after he made comments that Harriet Tubman hadn’t “actually freed the slaves.” One committeeperson, Sean Tenner, called the comments insulting.

Brad Barket / Getty Images

“Illinois is a solidly blue state and wasn’t likely to tip the scales of the presidential race, but for sentimental reasons West would have wanted to appear on the state’s ballot given he grew up in the Chicago area and his late mother was an educator there,” Politico reported.

Just the day prior, it was decided that West didn’t qualify in Wisconsin, a key battleground state, as The Inquisitr previously reported. According to election officials, the petition was submitted too late to qualify. The petition was turned in 14 seconds after 5 p.m., the cut-off to submit.

West is unlikely to have any path to win the 2020 race, and his failure in these two latest states only compounds his uphill battle. However, West has qualified to be on the ballot in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, and Vermont.

The rapper has been accused of running a spoiler campaign that could pull Black and youth votes away from the progressive candidate Joe Biden. West has reportedly met with Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and others from inside the White House in the leadup to his campaign attempt.

When asked to comment, West refused to deny that his campaign was a spoiler that could harm Biden.