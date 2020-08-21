‘One Piece’ Chapter 988 Spoilers, Recap: Sanji Saves Momonosuke, Clashes With King The Wildfire

When the war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates officially started, Vinsmoke Sanji was nowhere to be found. The last time he was seen was when he’s chasing the prostitutes inside Emperor Kaido’s mansion. Luckily, in One Piece Chapter 988, Sanji showed up when he’s badly needed.

One Piece Chapter 988 featured Sanji saving Kozuki Momonosuke from the hands of Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire. Shinobu was originally given the task to rescue the little lord from the execution platform. Using her ninja abilities, she reached Momonosuke’s location without being noticed by the enemies. However, when she was about to remove the chains surrounding her master, Shinobu was caught by King, who immediately attacked and sent her far away.

Luckily, when everyone was about to lose hope about freeing Momonosuke, Sanji appeared and helped him escape. Using the special ability of Raid Suit No. 3 Stealth Black, he didn’t have any problem getting near the execution platform and crushing the chains. When King was about to kick Momonosuke’s heavily-injured body, Sanji immediately made a move and blocked the attack.

Before he continued his battle against one of the Calamities, he first caught Momonosuke and threw him to Shinobu. Even Black Leg only lost his focus on the fight for a few seconds, King already managed to take advantage of the situation. He quickly transformed using his devil fruit ability and stabbed his opponent’s body with his pointy beak. Sanji started sensing that he’s in a very dangerous situation and ordered King to let him go.

He said that he doesn’t want to die with a hole in his body. However, King told Black Leg that he intends to kill him by splitting him into two. He taunted Black Leg to once again use his ability to become invisible to escape, but Sanji said that the special power of the Raid Suit No. 3 Stealth Black is just a visual disappearance.

One Piece Chapter 988 showed Sanji crashing into the ground. Based on how he landed, it is highly likely that Sanji suffered massive damage from King’s attack. However, the tough armor of the Raid Suit No. 3 Stealth Black could have helped him lessen the damage that he took.

Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy got worried after seeing their cook being knocked down by the enemy. He immediately headed to his location to check if he’s okay. Unfortunately, before he saved Sanji, Emperor Big Mom showed up in front of Luffy. The lady Yonko is seriously aiming to have her revenge against the Straw Hat Pirates for ruining the wedding, the tea party, and the big feast at Onigashima.