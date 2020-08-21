Carrie Underwood Reuniting With Brad Paisley For Historic Appearance At The Grand Ole Opry

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will reunite next month for a historic appearance at one of country music’s most hallowed venues.

The singers, who have teamed up to host the CMA Awards for the last 11 years, will come together again on September 5 for a one-night performance at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. As the Tennessean reported, the event will allow the famed concert hall to continue its unbroken streak of weekend performances, dating back close to 100 years.

“The Paisley-Underwood reunion marks the 4,941st consecutive Saturday broadcast from the Grand Ole Opry, dating back to 1925 in downtown Nashville,” the report noted, adding that to the COVID-19 crisis forced the venue to host audience-free performances, which left the streak in jeopardy.

Underwood and Paisley’s performance was originally set to take place before an audience, but the organization released a statement on August 7, saying that in order to comply with health and safety standards for the Nashville metro area, the show would need to be a broadcast-only set. The organization offered refunds to those who bought tickets. The show will still go on, however, as viewers will be able to watch via Livestream.

Other events weren’t lucky enough to get the Livestream treatment. The Opry House website listed a number of shows, both before and after the date for Underwood and Paisley, as canceled. These and many others were casualties of the pandemic, which led to the cancellation of nearly all live entertainment, bringing the industry to a halt.

Despite the conditions, the venue has found a way to continue serving country music fans. Others who have already performed at the empty hall include Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban, Emmylou Harris, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ricky Skaggs.

The Tennessean report added that the September show will be an opportunity for both Underwood and Paisley to promote upcoming projects, including the release of Paisley’s single “No I In Beer” and Underwood’s “My Gift,” a holiday album set to release in late September.

Underwood has already had a number of memorable appearances at the county music landmark, including one in 2018 for the annual “Orpy Goes Pink” event in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. During that appearance, Underwood gained attention not only for her singing but also for the baby bump she showed off.

The performance from Underwood and Paisley will take place at 8 p.m. ET on September 5, and will be shown on “Orpy Live” through Circle All Access.