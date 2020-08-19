Spoilers For Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’: Nelle Promises Her Greatest Performance Yet

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital will bring some big moments for Nelle Benson. She has been scheming to get her hands on her son Wiley and scoot out of Port Charles, and it seems she is about to put her plan into motion. Will anybody else end up caught up in her scheme?

General Hospital teasers from SheKnows Soaps reference Brook Lynn ending up in harm’s way and Elizabeth overhearing an intriguing conversation. It’s possible that one of these may end up connected to whatever Nelle has cooked up, but that’s not known for certain yet.

Nelle has been involved with the Nurses Ball, although it has been quite clear that she’s not doing this out of the goodness of her heart. She is using this opportunity to set up her vision for getting her hands on Wiley and nobody seems to be particularly suspicious of her at this point.

The sneak peek that aired at the end of Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital showed Nelle talking with her husband Julian Jerome. He doesn’t know about her plans to kidnap Wiley. However, it seems that she may put him in a difficult position as she moves forward with her mysterious scheme.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that during the August 20 show, Nelle will glance at her phone as she turns to talk to her husband. She will likely be looking once again at the tracker she planted to keep tabs on Wiley, who is alone with Monica at the Quartermaine mansion.

Nelle will tell her husband that soon she will be giving her greatest performance yet. On the surface, this would seem to signal that whatever she does on stage for the Nurses Ball is set to be amazing. However, viewers know that what she has planned is much more sinister.

Julian may no be in on his wife’s plans, but he will probably come to suspect she has an agenda of some sort. General Hospital teasers from the sneak peek indicate that he will sigh heavily as she references her vague plans.

Whatever it is that Nelle does during Thursday’s show, it sounds as if it’ll take a while to sort out. Julian has to make some sort of life-changing decision on Friday, so he may have to decide whether or not to expose his wife’s antics.

Soon both Michael and Willow end up making stunning discoveries, and that certainly seems to suggest that Nelle will manage to get her hands on Wiley. General Hospital spoilers tease that this situation is going to get quite intense over the coming days and everybody will be anxious to see how this ends.