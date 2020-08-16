Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Julian Feels Trapped And May Get Desperate

Julian Jerome is now married to Nelle Benson, and on next week’s General Hospital, things may get pretty intense for him. He was blackmailed into marrying the town pariah and she is not done with him just yet.

According to General Hospital spoilers put out by Soap Central, Julian will be at a crossroads by Friday and he doesn’t see any way out of his situation. It’s likely that it has to do with his new wife. It seems that she will be putting on the pressure to make him do something else for her. Nelle is planning on grabbing Wiley and book out of town with him. Could it be that she wants her husband’s help?

General Hospital fans seem to think that there will eventually be a murder mystery to solve soon involving Nelle. However, there is still the rumor floating around that the Port Charles villain will turn out to be Nina’s true daughter. It seems to be heading that way unless there is a twist involved. It would be a cruel joke for Nina if Nelle was killed as soon as the truth is revealed if that is the case.

Julian wants to keep his secret from getting out, and marrying Nelle was what he thought he had to do at the time. However, he seems to be kicking himself for getting conned into this position in the first place. She will continue to make his life miserable until she feels like he is no use for her.

XJ Johnson / ABC

Also this upcoming week, Nina is expected to join forces with Carly. While the reason behind this pair teaming up is not completely known just yet, it’s probably about Nelle somehow. The girl has been a thorn in Carly’s side for years and now Julian is feeling the pain as well.

In the sneak peek for the General Hospital Nurses Ball coming up the week of August 17, Ava asks her brother about his wife and Julian has a strange look on his face. It seems that he may either have a plan to get rid of her once and for all or he will be going along with whatever she wants, even if it means helping to kidnap Wiley.

The General Hospital Nurses Ball preview also shows Nelle for a quick second. It’s so quick that no one can tell exactly what she’s up to, but it can’t be good. The spoilers have hinted that she may take Wiley while Michael and Willow are at the event. She planted a tracking device in a stuffed animal earlier, so she knows where the boy is at all times. There is always plenty of drama at the ball and this year should be no different.