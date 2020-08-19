WWE Rumors: Renee Young Reportedly Expected To Leave Company

Renee Young, who has worked in a variety of capacities for WWE for the past eight years, is expected to leave the promotion, according to a report from OutKick‘s Bobby Burack.

Citing unnamed sources, Burack wrote on Wednesday that Young will be working SummerSlam, which is scheduled to air on Saturday, August 23, but will eventually be leaving WWE “on her own accord.” This report was later backed up by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, who wrote that she gave her notice to the company last week.

According to WrestlingNews.co, the rumors about Young’s impending departure came weeks after reports suggested that she and her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, were unhappy with WWE. Supposedly, this was because the company’s officials did not give her a call to make sure she was okay after she announced in June that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Aside from the aforementioned issues that followed his wife’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Moxley — who had a successful run in WWE under the ring name Dean Ambrose — claimed in April that Young had gotten heat with officials after he made a cameo appearance on an episode of WWE Backstage that she was presenting from their home. She did, however, continue co-hosting the Fox Sports 1 show until its cancellation earlier this summer.

After working for the Score Television Network in her home country of Canada, Young signed with WWE in 2012, kicking off a stint that initially saw her working as a backstage interviewer on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. She would later make appearances on several of the company’s other programs and pay-per-views.

As a color commentator, Young became the first woman to get a full-time role on the Raw announce team in August 2018, though she was ultimately moved to the blue brand’s programming, where she became a special contributor for Friday Night SmackDown last October.

Young also plays a recurring role on the long-running E! reality show Total Divas and was part of its main cast for one season. Outside of the wrestling industry, she recently announced plans to release her own cookbook.

Given Young’s marriage to Moxley, it’s likely that rumors will swirl regarding a possible move to AEW — a promotion that has frequently hired former WWE wrestlers and other on-air talents. However, WrestlingNews.co speculated that the 34-year-old will likely get a number of other offers, including those from mainstream media outlets such as ESPN, which was rumored to be interested in signing her a few years ago.