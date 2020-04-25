WWE News: Renee Young Had Backstage Heat Because Of Jon Moxley

Former WWE superstar Jon Moxley — who went by the name Dean Ambrose in the company — made a surprise appearance on the March 27 WWE Backstage. His wife, Renee Young, was presenting the show from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Moxley decided to make a cameo with their dog. According to the All Elite Wrestling World Champion, the incident also resulted in his wife getting heat from WWE management.

In an interview Thursday with PWInsider Elite, by way of WrestleTalk, Moxley briefly discussed the situation. While he didn’t go into detail, presumably to avoid getting his wife into more trouble, he did confirm that the cameo didn’t go down too well with her employers.

Moxley probably isn’t WWE management’s favorite person as he walked out of the company last year and joined their biggest rival. While WWE Backstage is a FOX-produced show and isn’t influenced by Vince McMahon, it’s still a reflection of the company as the content revolves around its weekly shows and monthly pay-per-views.

Young has still been presenting WWE Backstage so the incident appears to be a thing of the past. However, it remains to be seen if it will affect her long-term position in WWE as company officials don’t like their competition being promoted.

In the past, Young has also been open about her decision to keep quite quiet when it comes to Moxley and AEW, even on social media. As documented by Cageside Seats, she previously discussed the situation on the After the Bell podcast, stating that she’s wary of upsetting management.

“I truly don’t want to tweet something and feel like I’m rocking the boat, and all of a sudden, someone from WWE is going to call me up and they’re gonna be annoyed at something I said. So I kind of just take myself out of the equation for the most part.”

Young appears to be stuck in a predicament where she’s inadvertently stuck in the middle of the war between WWE and AEW, and if she says the wrong thing she could be disciplined by her employer.

The WWE Backstage presenter isn’t the first person to receive heat because of AEW. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Diamond Dallas Page recently opened up about no longer being able to work with WWE because he helped AEW by appearing at some shows.

However, not every person has been punished by WWE for being associated with their rival, as Bret Hart was recently interviewed on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show for the Network.