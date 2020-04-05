WWE News: Company Won’t Work With Hall Of Famer Because He Helped AEW

The war between WWE and All Elite Wrestling appears to have claimed another casualty. Citing TalkSports‘ Alex McCarthy, Sportskeeda reports that WWE is no longer willing to work with Diamond Dallas Page. According to the Hall of Famer, the company has a problem with him appearing on AEW television, due to the current rivalry between both promotions.

However, DDP also revealed that his decision to help AEW was a no brainer since he owes his own career to Dusty Rhodes. Dusty’s son, Cody Rhodes, is one of AEW’s co-founders, and the Hall of Famer’s friendship with the family means that he is always willing to contribute to the upstart promotion’s product whenever he’s called upon.

DDP made his first appearance for the company at 2018’s All In pay-per-view, which is considered the birth of AEW, despite the company not being formed at the time. At the show, he showed up to support Rhodes in his match against Nick Aldis for the NWA Heavyweight, which resulted in a victory for his friend.

He also made an appearance at last year’s Double or Nothing show, where he escorted Brandi Rhodes to the back after she was banned from appearing at ringside by referee Earl Hebner, another WWE legend who has worked with AEW from time to time.

Since then he has made numerous appearances on AEW Dynamite, helping Rhodes and The Elite out whenever they need back up. At the recent Bash at the Beach-themed episode of this show, which took place earlier this year, he teamed up with the Rhodes brothers and QT Marshall in a six-man tag team match against MJF, The Butcher and Blade.

Page is in a position where he has already made a big impact on the pro wrestling landscape. Of course, many fans will be upset to learn this news, as he’s a Hall of Famer who has made a lot of legendary contributions to the business.

While he only competed in WWE for a short time during his in-ring career, he is synonymous with the success of World Championship Wrestling, and played a big part in the legendary “Monday Night Wars.”

As documented by Wrestling Inc, DDP previously revealed that he was told to choose between both companies, which is why he wasn’t invited to the Raw Reunion last year. The Hall of Famer hasn’t signed a contract with AEW because he also wants to appear in WWE occasionally, but it appears as if the company isn’t open to that idea.