Tamra Judge And Vicki Gunvalson Diss ‘RHOC’ Cast Over Allegedly Shortened Season, Suggest They’re All ‘Fake’

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson weighed in on the shortened 15th season of 'RHOC' during a lunch date on Instagram.

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson seemed to be amused by the recent reports claiming the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County will be much shorter than those of the past.

Months after both ladies announced they would not be featured on the new episodes following a set of demotions in recent years, Tamra and Vicki enjoyed a lunch date together in Orange County, where they made a video and shared their thoughts about the allegedly shortened installment of their former series.

“There’s no more Tres Amigas. In fact, they filmed the season finale two nights ago and oddly enough, we weren’t invited! We just weren’t invited,” Tamra said, according to the Real Housewives Franchise fan account on Instagram, who posted the video clip to their own fans and followers.

“And guess what, the episodes are down to 12 versus of 22? Maybe there’s no content because they’re all fake b***hes,” Vicki added.

According to a report previously shared by the same Instagram page, it was noted that the returning women of the show, including Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheither, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, as well as reported newbie Elizabeth Vargas, were unable to film a complete installment due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions in the area.

As the fan account noted, filming on the new installment wrapped just a short time ago and was allegedly cut short because Bravo made the decision to restrict the amount of hours that the ladies were filmed due to fears over the potential spread of COVID-19. The page then said that when it comes to the Season 15 premiere, fans should expect to see new episodes from the ladies at some point this fall.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra opened up about the breakup of the Tres Amigas, which consisted of her, Vicki, and Shannon, during an interview on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, earlier this month. As she explained, she felt betrayed by Shannon earlier this year when she needed a friend the most.

“I was calling her, and she would send me to voicemail, over and over,” Tamra said, according to a report shared by Page Six on August 5.

At the time, Tamra was dealing not only with her exit from RHOC, but also with moving to a new home and dealing with her ex-husband Simon Barney’s cancer diagnosis, which was understandably devastating for the three kids they share.

“I just feel betrayed. I feel like I was always there for her,” Tamra explained.