Katie Maloney Explains How Her Outlook On Her Drama With Kristen Doute Changed After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

Katie Maloney is opening up about her past issues with her ex-'Pump Rules' co-star.

Katie Maloney put an end to her feud with Kristen Doute after she and Stassi Schroeder were fired from their roles on Vanderpump Rules in June and during an interview with Us Weekly magazine on Friday, August 14, she opened up about her decision to move forward with their friendship after a massive falling out during Season 8.

“Our friendship throughout the years has definitely gone through fallouts to reuniting to just being kind of like sisters where we get into arguments. We don’t agree all the time,” Katie admitted as she promoted her new You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, which premiered on Friday.

During the eighth season of Pump Rules, Katie and Stassi decided to take a break and distance themselves from Kristen due to the alleged lies Kristen was accused of telling them in regard to her relationship with now-ex-boyfriend Brian Carter. Looking back, Katie said that both she and Stassi struggled with their relationship with Kristen because they felt her behavior in regard to her courtship with Carter was extremely dysfunctional.

“We wanted to step in and be like, ‘Hey, I want you to be happy.’ And she kind of thought we were just trying to tell her what to do with her life and all that, so we ended up just kind of being like, ‘You know what? We’re gotta take our space,'” Katie recalled.

Then, after Bravo announced it was terminating the employment of both Kristen and Stassi due to allegations of racism brought up by the series’ former cast member Katie Maloney, the only African American woman on the show, Katie decided to reevaluate her decision to cut ties with Kristen.

According to Katie, she ultimately realized that when it came to their relationship, Kristen had been like a sister to her for too many years to continue to hold a grudge against her. She also came to the conclusion that the drama they faced with one another, and with Stassi, during the show’s eighth installment was quite “petty.”

Katie now hopes that she can be a good friend to Kristen and support her during this rough period in her life.

Katie Maloney attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told Us Weekly at the end of last month that Katie, Kristen, and Stassi were mending their years-long friendship with one another on the heels of Kristen and Stassi’s firings. As the source explained at the time, the three women were spending a lot more time with one another and celebrating Stassi’s pregnancy.

“Kristen and Stassi also talk a lot more often and have been there for each other and are re-learning together and working on ways to work together to share their learning and mistakes,” the insider added.