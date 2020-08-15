‘Big Brother 22’ Week 2 Spoilers: HOH Memphis Garrett Puts Two Nominees On The Block

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Week 2 of Big Brother All-Stars.

Things are moving right along in the Big Brother house, as two new houseguests have been nominated for eviction. Memphis Garrett won the second Head of Household (HOH) competition after Thursday’s live eviction and it didn’t take him too long before deciding on who he would put on the block. As The Inquisitr previously reported, it looked like Memphis was considering Nicole Anthony and David Alexander as nominees, and that’s exactly who he chose according to @BB_Updates on Twitter.

The HOH claimed he didn’t want to make any big moves as it was too early in the game and went for what he felt was the safe bet. Christmas Abbott won the Safety Suite competition earlier in the day and saved Ian Terry, which ultimately didn’t affect Memphis’s plans.

Within an hour of the nominations being revealed on Twitter, “Memphis” became a nationwide trending topic — and not for good reason. It appears as if Memphis gave a very rude speech while revealing his nominations. Fans can only assume what happened based on conversations on the live feeds, as the cameras are not available to viewers during the nomination ceremony.

David was extremely angry after being nominated and admitted it wasn’t because he was on the block.

“I knew it when he said I was going to be a have-not. I’m not even upset. I’m just angry at the words he chose,” David said to roommate Kevin Campbell.

CBS

“F*ck that b*llshit. Mother f*cker, I’m 30 years old,” he continued.

Many of the houseguests were confused by this apparent speech Memphis gave, which singled out David. Nicole Franzel admitted she was confused by the whole thing and wondered why Memphis was so rude and mean during his speech.

Memphis chose David to be a have-not after winning Thursday night and told him “welcome to Big Brother.”

After nominating him tonight, he said, “Hey buddy, welcome to the grown-ups table.”

Several fans and live feeds viewers also alleged that Memphis called David “boy” while revealing his nominees this evening. This appears to be the word that triggered the emotions and caused the fandom to get angry enough to get the show trending without it even being on the air.

All should be revealed when the nomination ceremony plays out this Sunday on CBS. HOH’s speeches are always shown when they select who they are putting on the block, and the BB fandom will finally see for themselves just what Memphis said and how he said it to cause such an issue in the house.