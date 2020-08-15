‘General Hospital’ Nurses Ball Sneak Peek: Nelle’s Scheming & ABC Teases Unpredictable Twists & Turns

New General Hospital spoilers reveal some fun tidbits regarding what’s coming up with the Nurses Ball. While the big event usually airs in the spring, the production hiatus that happened amid the coronavirus pandemic threw off the typical timeline. The cast and crew are putting the 2020 celebration together now though and a sneak peek teasing what’s on the way has just emerged.

TV Insider shared the first glimpse of what General Hospital fans can expect. It is expected to air later this month and it looks like there are some enticing twists and turns on the way.

ABC teases that this will be the most unpredictable extravaganza. That sets the bar awfully high, considering the fact that General Hospital viewers have come to expect major storyline developments during this set of shows.

Everybody expects Nelle Benson to do something pretty crazy soon, considering that she just lost her custody battle over Wiley. She’s acquired new fake passports and is planning to steal the little boy away as soon as she can create an opportunity.

Nelle is briefly shown in this sneak peek, and Ava will needle her brother Julian about his “poisonous bride.” General Hospital spoilers suggest that Nelle will have people wondering where she is and she may see the Nurses Ball as the perfect opportunity to sneak out of Port Charles with her little boy.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Most of this new teaser consists of brief glimpses of many different core Port Charles residents. The voiceover claims that this will bring a whole new level of crazy and that everybody will want to hold their breath.

Chase appears to be upset about something, and this could easily be connected to Nelle’s shenanigans. Sonny and Julian are shown wearing T-shirts specially made for the event, as are Anna, Robert, Mac, Curtis, and Maxie.

It wouldn’t be a Nurses Ball without some unexpected missteps and this year will clearly be no exception. Lucy’s running the show as usual and is dressed to the nines, and fan-favorite character Epiphany will be involved too.

The General Hospital preview also seems to suggest that all of this fun and chaos will begin airing during the week of August 17. That’s great news, as it means that fans won’t have to wait long to see what’s on the way.

As is typically the case, it looks as if almost everybody in Port Charles will be involved in this in some way. More General Hospital spoilers regarding the performances and shockers incorporated should emerge soon and viewers will surely be thrilled that the writers didn’t skip over this popular celebration due to the months-long filming hiatus.