NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Send LaMarcus Aldridge To Bulls For Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter Jr., And Draft Pick

After their 22-season playoff streak came to an end, the San Antonio Spurs could be planning to rebuild their roster in the 2020 offseason. Instead of being stuck in mediocrity, the Spurs may consider trading LaMarcus Aldridge and other veterans and start gathering players that fit with their long-term plan. In the deal involving Aldridge, one of the potential trade partners for the Spurs this fall is the Chicago Bulls.

According to Fadeaway World, the Spurs could send Aldridge and Derrick White to the Bulls for a package that includes Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter Jr., and a future draft pick.

“And if we take an in-depth look at all teams, the Chicago Bulls would be a possible destination. Ironically, the Bulls drafted LaMarcus Aldridge but traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers. This time, he may finally play in the United Center. But why? Well, the Bulls finally let coach Jim Boylen go. They’ve put together a promising young core that seems a good player away from being able to make the playoffs, and that might as well by Aldridge. They’d also get Derrick White and finally allow them to trade away Kris Dunn.”

Hector Vivas / Getty Images

Trading for Aldridge would only make sense for the Bulls if they are already desperate to end their playoff drought next year. The proposed deal would enable the Bulls to pair their best player, Zach LaVine, with an All-Star caliber big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Having more space to execute their offense would make it easier for LaVine to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he’s trapped by the opposing team’s defense.

Aside from his ability to space the floor, Aldridge is also a good low-post scorer, incredible rebounder, and a quality rim protector. This season, the 35-year-old power forward averaged 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN.

White isn’t just included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. He could actually make an immediate impact and help the Bulls become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference next year. When given enough playing time, he could perform better than most of the point guards who are currently on Chicago’s roster.

Meanwhile, the suggested trade would be a no-brainer for the Spurs. In exchange for Aldridge’s expiring contract, they would be acquiring two quality players in Markkanen and Porter Jr. who fit the timeline of Dejounte Murray. Using the future draft pick, the Spurs could add another talented prospect that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.