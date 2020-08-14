Easy Treezy Continues To Win Over Customers, Earn Good Reviews Despite ‘Shark Tank’ Disappointment

Easy Treezy came out of its Shark Tank appearance last year with almost everything that a small company could want — some good reviews, customer support, and viral buzz. Everything but an investment from one of the sharks.

The company that sells pre-lit and easy-to-assemble Christmas trees was featured in a 2019 episode of the ABC reality show that was revisited again in August 2020. Viewers will see what was a somewhat disappointing appearance, with no investors willing to step forward and infuse cash that would have allowed the small outfit to grow with its increasing demand.

But as Meaww noted, where Easy Treezy failed to win over the notoriously tough investors, it did more than enough to win over viewers and customers and earn some viral buzz. The episode was followed with a flood of upset viewers calling out the show’s wealthy hosts for not being willing to take a leap and support it.

“Apparently, people think that this is a very practical, and brilliant idea which can save a lot of money, time, hassle, and process.” the report noted. “Even the sharks felt that the trees can prove to be a good seasonal business. But, despite people loving the idea, none of the sharks decided to go ahead with an investment and fans are disappointed.”

The lack of interest stood out to many as somewhat hypocritical, with a number taking to social media to note that Kevin O’Leary had previously invested in another holiday decor business while passing on the pre-fabricated tree provider.

The failed pitch doesn’t seem to have slowed Easy Treezy much. As Easy Treezy’s social media feed shows, the outfit has been offering sales throughout the summer and even runs a blog on its website giving some tips on Christmas decorating, including a recent write-up on how to use smaller trees to decorate the home.

Not all businesses have fared so well after failing to score some investments on Shark Tank. While the hosts were more timid to bite on what they were unsure could be a successful long-term business model with Easy Treezy, other episodes have featured more harsh criticism of the products being offered, leading to a sharp decline for some outlets. As The Inquisitr noted, the snack bar company MinusCal has little online presence and nearly non-existent sales options after being ravaged by the show’s investors for what they saw as misleading claims about its healthiness.