Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Chelsea Feels Threatened

The next week on The Young and the Restless spoilers video teases that things heat up quickly between Jabot, Newman Enterprises, and Chancellor Communications as business gets cutthroat in Genoa City. Chelsea feels threatened over Adam turning to Sharon for help.

The Young and the Restless shared the video teaser for next week on its official Instagram page. Viewers seemed excited to see what storylines are coming for the CBS Daytime drama’s second full week of new episodes since returning after its hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The clip racked up nearly 6,000 views and dozens of comments within half an hour of the post.

“Excited for another week of new #YR episodes. Hope we will see Lola [Sasha Calle] next week!” enthused one viewer.

“Victoria is finally becoming a businesswoman, and a strong, powerful woman,” a second devotee declared along with several hand-clapping emoji.

“Chadam angst, and go Victoria!!!! I love the writing for her,” another happy fan wrote.

When Adam (Mark Grossman) returned to town, he could only remember Sharon (Sharon Case). The two shared history and Adam wanted to reunite with his ex-wife, but Sharon had a good thing going with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Now Adam has learned that he suppressed something significant that he did at age 11 — killing A.J. Montalvo in Kansas. Since Sharon is a newly minted therapist, he wants her help figuring out how to unlock the door in his mind, where he hid all the memories of what happened when he was a pre-teen.

Of course, Chelsea, to whom Adam recently proposed, does not love the idea of her soon-t0-be husband turning to his ex-wife for help with something so life-changing. She does not want Adam getting the help that only Sharon can provide, and it’s obvious. As for Adam, he seems to want to figure out what happened so that he can deal with it and move on.

Elsewhere, it looks like Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Jack (Peter Bergman) might be planning something huge between Jabot and Newman Enterprises. She gives him a call to let him know that everything is still on track, and Jack provides plenty of reassurance that Victoria can count on him. However, Billy (Jason Thompson) is also counting on Victoria, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) seems to think that there’s at least a possibility that Victoria will fall through. If that happens, the new Chancellor Communications division could find itself in an all-out war. Billy notes that it would be Newman on Newman, which is not a safe situation for anybody.