Chrishell Stause Was ‘Very Jealous Of Lots Of Women’ Justin Hartley Interacted With, Source Claims

New details are emerging about the shocking divorce of Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley. One insider tells Us Magazine that things weren’t as perfect as they appeared in the couple’s relationship and Chrishell was frequently jealous of the women that her husband was around.

“Chrishell was very jealous of lots of women Justin interacted with, even if it was people he solely had strict work relationships with,” a source said.

While neither party has said why they opted to separate or why Justin filed for divorce in November 2019 after just two years of marriage, rumors have swirled that perhaps he had his eyes on another woman.

But one insider says that those rumors are “absolutely false.” While Justin has moved on with Sofia Pernas, the source claims that he “didn’t even start talking to Sofia until the spring of 2020.”

The split shocked fans when it was announced last year, but the details of the situation have been playing out on the third season of the Netflix show Selling Sunset.

Fans of the show see the moment when Chrishells found out about the divorce, which she claims she discovered when Justin texted her 45 minutes before the rest of the world became aware of the split.

The reality star said that she wasn’t sure if she wanted cameras there to capture the challenging period of her life, but she eventually decided to move forward with filming because she wanted to focus on her career.

“I am really, really, really proud of my second career in real estate. So I thought, if I was losing something that I thought was half of my life, how is it going to help me to throw away the other part of my life that I’ve worked so hard to build? If I walk away from that too, what am I left with?”

Despite cameras capturing all the drama, there are still questions surrounding their failed marriage, and Justin is reportedly upset that Chrishell has decided to air their private situation on national television. He has said, according to a source, that there is more to the story than Chrishell’s half, but that he is reassured that his friends and family know the reality of the situation.

Recently, Justin’s ex-wife Lindsay Korman-Hartley defended her former partner, saying that she appreciated him and the family they had built together, and called him a devoted father to their daughter.