‘Teen Mom’s’ Kailyn Lowry Reveals She ‘Didn’t Know If She Wanted To Keep’ Her Fourth Baby

Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry admitted on her podcast Coffee Convos that she didn’t enjoy her latest pregnancy and actually considered whether or not she wanted to go through with keeping her fourth child.

As The Sun reports, Lowry opened up with fans about all the details of her recent birth to son Creed on July 30.

In the past, she said, she has enjoyed the process of being pregnant, but that was different this time.

“I thought I loved being pregnant and then I’m 28 now and I didn’t love this whole experience,” she said.

Part of the problem, she revealed, is that she was physically uncomfortable during this pregnancy.

“You guys know, I went through hell in the beginning and I just didn’t know if I wanted to keep the baby – it was just a lot and then I started to like it a little bit and then towards the end, I was in so much pain, I was so uncomfortable, I was overdue,” she added. “I think my due date was off… I was pushing 41 weeks.”

Listeners of the podcast also wondered if perhaps her relationship with Chris Lopez contributed to her dissatisfaction. Lopez is the father to baby Creed as well as 3-year-old Lux.

While the two have been on-again-and-off-again for a while, right now they are co-parenting their children, Lowry revealed.

“We’re doing the best that we can. We’re figuring out what works for us as parents and that’s about it,” she said.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

She said that they are doing what is best for their children, but said that she wouldn’t talk about their recent feud because the most important thing was focusing on their children.

Fans know that Lowry felt compelled to file a protection order for alleged abuse against Lopez in late 2019. Now, she said, the two are in each other’s lives, but not together.

Lopez weighed in on the fact that Lowry opted to give their son her last name rather than his, saying that since she carried Creed for nine months, and since they weren’t married, she has the right to name the child whatever she chooses.

He added that regardless of what his kids are called, he loves them.

Lowry revealed the name of her son on August 10 in an Instagram post to the delight of fans who cheered her name choice, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Lowry has two other kids from two other fathers, 10-year-old Isaac and 6-year-old Lincoln.