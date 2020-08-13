Lisa Vanderpump Says She Hasn’t Heard A Peep From Stassi Schroeder Since ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

The Bravo star says she has reached out to the fired former SURver several times.

Lisa Vanderpump says Stassi Schroeder hasn’t returned her calls since being fired from Vanderpump Rules two months ago.

In June, Stassi was axed from the show she starred in since 2013 alongside fellow veteran Kristen Doute and new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. All four Bravo stars were fired when their past inappropriate behavior resurfaced. Days later, Stassi announced she was pregnant with her first child.

Vanderpump, who was not behind the firings, said she thinks Stassi is simply trying to “step away” and focus on what should be “a happy time in her life” instead of dredging up the painful Pump Rules drama with her former SUR boss.

” I’ve reached out to Stassi two or three times and I haven’t heard back from her and I really, you know, I do love them both,” Vanderpump told ET Online.

Vanderpump also revealed that Stassi had told her she was pregnant just before she was fired. She now feels that viewers will miss out on Stassi’s baby story, which would have been an epic Vanderpump Rules storyline.

“I think it’s sad, really, what happened, because I do think that people can learn from their mistakes, and I’m all about that. I think you’ve seen that on the show.”

LVP acknowledged that she’s also about “standing up for what’s right” and has zero tolerance for racist behavior — she called Stassi and Kristen’s alleged actions toward Black castmate Faith Stowers “totally inappropriate” — but that she does believe that young people should be able to “come back” from past mistakes and learn from them.

If the Next Level Basic author somehow feels LVP didn’t have her back, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The Vanderpump Rules queen bee didn’t get a say when it came to the fate of her former employees, the network and production company Evolution moved forward with the cast cleanup.

“If it were up to me, I would like to see them go on,” Vanderpump admitted. “I’m not into just kind of getting rid of people, because they get it wrong. Otherwise, I’d probably have nobody working for me at this point.”

Lisa added that at the time of the firings, Stassi and Kristen weren’t even working for her at SUR and hadn’t for at least two years before that.

For Season 9, which hasn’t been confirmed yet by Bravo, Vanderpump said casting decisions aren’t up to her, even though she is an executive producer on the show. But she did say there will be some new faces when Vanderpump Rules returns.

Stassi and her fiance Beau Clark’s engagement story was a big part of the most recent season of the Bravo hit. Their wedding, originally set for Italy this October, has been put on hold due to the health pandemic.