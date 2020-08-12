Amber Smith Shares Sweet Family Photo Taken Prior To Son River’s Death, Recalls Touching Memory

Amber Smith is looking back upon a day when her family was all together.

It’s been 14 months since country music star Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, lost their youngest son, River, in a tragic drowning accident. Amber took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 12, to share a touching family snapshot that was taken prior to River’s passing. She reflected back on the happy memory and expressed how much she misses her son.

In the beautiful photo, the couple’s older children, London and Lincoln, stood with River outside. The rain was pouring down and the children appeared to be playing in a big muddy puddle. Mud was smeared on their faces and clothes and their hair was soaking wet, yet all three of the children appeared to be having a great time.

London rested one muddy hand on Lincoln’s shoulder and the other on River’s. River had a giant smile on his face as he looked up at the camera.

In her caption, Amber explained that this is one of her favorite images of her three children altogether. She recalled that while things had gotten pretty messy, the family had a blast dancing in the rain and that it had been a perfect day.

She reminded her followers to enjoy every moment with their children and to soak up priceless memories like this one. She concluded by noting how much time has gone by since River passed on.

Amber’s post earned over 15,000 likes in less than an hour. Her followers took to the comments section to share how much her strength and transparency has inspired them. Others shared similar stories of losing a child prematurely.

“Such a beautiful boy, I know your pain, I found my 14 year old son passed away in his sleep on July 3rd, 2020. Cause of death is still pending and I’m so devastated,” wrote one person.

“Each time you post a photo of River, it stops me in my tracks. Such a beautiful boy. Your strength and love for all 3 of your children shine through and you remind me to cherish the hard times, the messy times with my 3 young ones,” commented a second person.

“Beautiful and true, soak up every second with our children!! Hugs Amber!” one more person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Smith family had been playing outside in their yard when River slipped away for a few seconds and made his way into the family pool. Since the tragedy, Amber and Granger have dedicated themselves to being advocates for water safety in hopes of saving other parents from having to experience this kind of heartbreak.