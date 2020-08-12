Nancy Pelosi Warns Coronavirus Pandemic Is ‘Only Going To Get Worse’

During a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pressured Republicans to work with the Democratic Party to agree on another coronavirus relief package for Americans and warned that the pandemic is “only going to get worse,” Breitbart reported.

Pelosi accused some Republican Senators of opposition to more relief package spending and claimed that Democratic lawmakers in both the House of Representatives and the Senate are “unified,” while Republican lawmakers are “disorganized” and in “disarray.”

“In terms of the economy, if we do not infuse more into the economy into fighting this virus so we can open up our economy, so we can send our children to school safely and the rest, this is only going to get worse.”

The reason for the clash between parties, Pelosi claimed, is the difference in the values system at the heart of each.

“It’s a chasm because they do not share our values. They don’t believe in science. They don’t believe in governance. As a practical matter, they’re going to have to come to the table.”

Pelosi pushed for both parties to “meet in the middle” and claimed that America’s economic strength relies on the “fiscal soundness” of each state.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As reported by CNN, Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday that “people will die” if negotiations on the next COVID-19 relief package extend until the end of September. Although the House is set to return to vote in the middle of September, the 80-year-old politician continues to express dismay at the purported lack of cooperation from Republicans. Conversely, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has laid the blame at the feet of Pelosi and her allies.

“Democrats seem to be done being reasonable,” he said on Wednesday.

Amid the stalled talks, Donald Trump circumvented Congress last weekend and signed four executive actions aimed to provide aid amid the pandemic. But not everyone believes the measures will be useful in achieving their purported goals. Per The Inquisitr, reporting suggested that the real estate mogul’s allies privately admitted that the orders are not likely to significantly bolster the United States economy. Notably, Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, recently addressed the limitations of executive orders, including the lack of direct payments and the inability to direct funding to local and state revenue.

According to Pelosi, Trump’s executive orders are “absurdly unconstitutional. In addition, she argued for U.S. lawmakers to focus on addressing the needs of Americans across the country struggling amid the pandemic, CNN reported.