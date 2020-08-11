’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Stars Armando And Kenny Share Engagement Photos

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Armando Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier’s engagement is official. After much speculation about the couple’s relationship status, the first pair of gay men to star on the popular TLC show shared photos confirming the news shortly after the proposal episode aired Monday night.

Armando, 31, who lives in Mexico with his daughter, met Kenny, 57, — the father of four adult children — in a social media support group for gay fathers. After dating online for almost four years, Kenny left his home and family in Florida and moved in with his partner.

After teasing a possible engagement during last week’s episode, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans finally got to see Kenny’s heartfelt proposal on August 10. Two of Kenny’s daughters, Taylor and Cassidy, traveled to Mexico to witness the big day, something he set up as a surprise for the man he fell in love with.

Since filming for the show took place long before the season first aired in June, their relationship status was kept a secret on social media. Now they are free to post about it and didn’t waste any time sharing their happy news with fans.

Much to the excitement of his 70,500 Instagram followers, Armando posted a sweet photo of the couple and showed off his engagement ring, a simple black band. They both wore gray button-down shirts and sat at a table filled with candles and beautiful white flowers. It was the perfect setting to celebrate their commitment.

“So happy for you! You two are a breath of fresh air & you bring so much joy to others. Thank you so much for sharing your story and I wish you continued love & happiness,” wrote on Instagram user.

“My 11 year old daughter and I started crying and screaming of happiness when you said yes!!! We love you guys!!!!” wrote another.

Kenny’s social media post included a photo of the two men in the location where they got engaged. He shared with his followers that the picture was taken in early 2018 when they first talked about their plans for the future.

“Congratulations to you both! I was so touched by tonight’s episode, I couldn’t be happier for you guys! Watching you two be able to experience that amazing experience together made my night!” a fan commented on his post.

Teasers aired at the end of Monday’s show revealed their relationship will face some big hurdles when Kenny pressures his partner to tell his family they got engaged. Hopefully, they can tie the knot with everyone’s approval.