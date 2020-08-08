Demi Lovato Falls ‘More In Love’ With Max Ehrich As They Pose In Adorable New Snap To Celebrate Anniversary

Demi looked incredible on her night out.

Demi Lovato looked incredible as she posed alongside fiance Max Ehrich in a steamy new update that got fans buzzing. According to Just Jared, the lovebirds recently celebrated their five-month anniversary by heading out on a date to famed restaurant Nobu for some quality time with friends.

The singer posted the sizzling update of their night out on August 8, giving her 90.2 million followers a glimpse at what date night looks like in the Lovato-Ehrich household.

The pair looked head-over-heels in love as Max planted a massive kiss on Demi’s lips and tightly held her waist. Demi couldn’t seem to get enough of her date as she held onto his hand, showing off her hand tattoo and incredible nails.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer opted for a less revealing outfit as she rocked a bright pink dress that covered her chest. The garment featured slightly voluminous sleeves around her upper arms but appeared to tighten as it descended.

Her dress was short and hit mid-thigh, giving her audience a glimpse of her incredibly toned legs. Love was definitely in the air as she completed the sizzling look by adding an elegant white heart-shaped Channel bag which she paired with matching heart-shaped earrings.

She wore her hair sleeked back and rocked a long ponytail as her brunette locks cascaded down her back.

Her fiance was the epitome of cool and casual as he spent his evening in a simple black T-shirt that appeared to have a green graphic emblazoned on it. He teamed his comfortable look with a pair of dark denim jeans that featured splashes of red.

In the second snapshot, the couple looked absolutely smitten as they enjoyed a laugh together. Max couldn’t keep his eyes off the singer as he flashed an incredible smile and tightly held onto her waist. Demi appeared to be unable to contain her joy as she gazed up at her man giving him an enormous open-mouthed grin.

Instagram users couldn’t get enough of the attractive twosome, and the post received over 860,000 likes in less than two hours. It also racked up over 3,000 comments, including a hilarious comment from best friend and YouTuber, Nikita Dragun.

“Love you qween,” one comment read.

“So cute you look so happy,” another follower added.

“Happy five months!” a third exclaimed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple announced their engagement in late July to the surprise of many fans. However, despite many feeling the engagement was “too fast,” the couple appears to be very happy and in love.